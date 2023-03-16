Drewy's Footy Fever: Dragons breathe some fire

There are a lot of Dragons fans in the Hawkesbury and they all bleed the Red V. I was at a property appraisal in Richmond this week and St George was on display throughout the house. The owner smiled as he told stories of Raper, Gasnier and Langlands and growing up with the spirit and history of the red and white. It means so much to their supporters. It is a great Australian sporting brand and legacy.
We have a certain staff member at BCM who could be their number one supporter. His dreams of being the next Scott Gourlay never panned out, but he genuinely thinks there could still be time. You know whether they won or lost on the weekend by his mood on a Monday morning. It is best to just let him be if it wasn't a good result. This supporter passion cannot be bought. It has been earned by teams of legends who for generations have worn that jersey with pride. Win or lose, they ensured they played to their best ability for every minute of every game. This kind of passion wins games and the 2023 Dragons need to find it and keep it.
There is one player who has continually played with this Dragons pride over the last few years and that is Ben Hunt. He has kept his team close in most games and contributed heavily to vital wins. He may be one of the highest paid players in the league, but without him there would be a few wooden spoons at Kogarah. He is worth every cent to them.
Like all those with natural talent, Hunt cops significant social media abuse from those losers who spend their lives on their Facebook keyboards. They keep posting negative comments from the dark corners of their house in the middle of the night. But none of them deserve to be in the same room as Hunt. He is great club man who does his best with what he has been given. If I am going into battle, I would want Ben Hunt next to me.
I must admit that the Dragons weekend win was a surprise. With a first round bye and intense media pressure I thought they would crumble to the Titans. But a young gun team led by Hunt put on a great show. They were free in their attack, tackled well and were determined to come away with a win. They made their diehard supporters proud.
I am yet to be convince they are a Top 8 team, but if Hunt stays fits and they play like that most weeks then they should win more than they lose. Keep supporting your young team and your old wise coach, Dragons fans. Be positive in your comments, go watch a game at Kogarah or Wollongong and keep the fire burning.
NRL 2023 is shaping to be a close competition and tipping is getting very hard. This week I am going for Sea Eagles, Knights, Roosters, Storm, Cowboys, Broncos, Bulldogs, Sharks.
