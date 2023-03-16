Drewy's Footy Fever: Dragons breathe some fire

We have a certain staff member at BCM who could be their number one supporter. His dreams of being the next Scott Gourlay never panned out, but he genuinely thinks there could still be time. You know whether they won or lost on the weekend by his mood on a Monday morning. It is best to just let him be if it wasn't a good result. This supporter passion cannot be bought. It has been earned by teams of legends who for generations have worn that jersey with pride. Win or lose, they ensured they played to their best ability for every minute of every game. This kind of passion wins games and the 2023 Dragons need to find it and keep it.