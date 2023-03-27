Hawkesbury Gazette
Kangaroo joey thrown from pouch in collision with car at South Maroota

By Saffron Howden
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 2:00pm
A kangaroo joey has been rescued from the side of the road at South Maroota after her mother was hit by a car.

