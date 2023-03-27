A kangaroo joey has been rescued from the side of the road at South Maroota after her mother was hit by a car.
Wildlife rescue volunteers were called to Wisemans Ferry Road after the eastern grey mother was hit mid-morning on Monday, March 27.
The female joey, thought to be between four and five months old, was thrown from the pouch and found lying next to her mother on the roadside.
A WIRES volunteer sedated the distressed and injured mother and placed the joey in a makeshift pouch.
The other volunteer, Jocelyn Howden,who is also this reporter's mother, kept the baby warm until the pair could be reunited in the back of the rescue car.
They were taken to a vet for assessment and treatment.
The mother later passed away.
WIRES volunteer Anne Marks said kangaroos were frequently hit by cars in the Hawkesbury, particularly at dawn and dusk, because busy roads were so close to bushland.
"We are called to the same spots that are obvious crossing points for kangaroos and wallabies," she said.
"Wisemans Ferry Road at Cattai has the highest amount of collisions, followed by The Driftway/Londonderry Rd at Agnes Banks, Sanctuary Drive/Richmond Rd at Windsor Downs."
Ms Marks said the people who hit the kangaroos were also distressed, along with wildlife rescuers who came the animals' aid.
"Preventing collisions on our roads is important for both kangaroos and people," she said.
The yellow signs warning drivers of kangaroos in the area were "ineffective".
"Prevention requires targeted strategies for different sections of road," she said.
"For some areas a physical barrier would be effective, others require speed limit changes, road markings, and speed cameras."
