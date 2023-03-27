Four more years: Another term for Robyn Preston

Liberal MP Robyn Preston has retained the seat of Hawkesbury, despite her party losing government at the 2023 NSW Election.
It will be Ms Preston's second term as Hawkesbury MP, but her first in opposition as Labor, led by Chris Minns, returns to power in NSW for the first time in 12 years.
Ms Preston said she was really humbled that people in the Hawkesbury have put their trust in her again, for the next four years.
"We have a lot of unfinished work that we have to see to fruition," she said.
"The sorts of things I'm talking about are the big projects that we've been able to fund, like the Richmond Bridge, Pitt Town Bypass, the WestInvest projects that council have received and other community groups.
"I want to make sure that they are delivered and that Labor actually honest, their commitments. I know Chris Minns said he would honour the WestInvest projects, so I want to make sure that is the case."
There were eight candidates - including Ms Preston - running for the seat of Hawkesbury.
At time of writing (Monday, March 27) - with approximately 64.5 per cent of the votes counted - Ms Preston had received 44.73 per cent of the First Preference Votes.
Labor candidate Amanda Kotlash was second with 25 per cent, while first on the ballot, One Nation's Susane Popovski, was third with 10.27 per cent, and Greens candidate Danielle Wheeler was fourth with 7.44 per cent.
4.64 per cent of all votes cast by Hawkesbury voters were informal, more than what were cast for each of the remaining four candidates.
The Two Candidate Preferred count saw Ms Preston achieve victory as she has received 60.89 per cent of the votes, while Ms Kotlash has received 39.11 per cent.
It is expected that the final results will show a swing in the margin of 5 to 6 per cent in Labor's favour, compared to the 2019 NSW Election where Ms Preston won 67.48 per cent of the vote (16.5 percent margin), turning Hawkesbury's status as a "very safe" Liberal seat, closer to that of a "safe" Liberal seat.
On the swing, Ms Preston said that in some areas of the Hawkesbury - particularly around Southee and Hobartville polling booths - they have some work to do in engaging with the community and working through their grievances.
Despite the Coalition losing government, Ms Preston sees her role for the Hawkesbury as the same and said being in opposition won't change her approach of advocating.
"For me, I was not a minister, so it's status quo, as far as my representation of my community," she said.
"I'm focusing on that. Because I've had to advocate for every penny I've gotten in Hawkesbury, and that's my strength. That's what I do well. So, whether it's government or opposition, I will still advocate.
"We've gone through a lot together and I want to take them through the other side. We're rebuilding Hawkesbury and I'm glad that I'm going to be there to help rebuild that."
Ms Preston thanked everyone in the Hawkesbury who turned out to vote and all of the volunteers who supported her.
"They were people from all around Hawkesbury and beyond that came out to help me," she said.
"The comments to me after the end of the day was that they were just so impressed with the calibre of people in Hawkesbury, and the behaviour and the respect they had for all the volunteers from all the parties."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
