Four more years: Another term for Robyn Preston

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 27 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 2:44pm
Liberal MP Robyn Preston has retained the seat of Hawkesbury, despite her party losing government at the 2023 NSW Election.

