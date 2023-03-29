US student at WSU studying the effects of drought and heatwaves

Western Sydney University's (WSU) Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment (HIE) is hosting ecologist Camille Sicangco from the University of Florida (UF), as she researches the effects drought and heatwaves have on eucalypt trees.
Ms Sicangco is one of two recipients of the 2023 Fulbright Scholarship program - the US's flagship foreign exchange scholarship program aimed at increasing cultural understanding, bilateral collaboration, and innovation.
The 22-year-old is a graduate of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at UF, with double majors in mathematics and botany.
Her research with HIE aims to identify drought and heat resilient eucalypt species, and educate rehabilitation of vulnerable ecosystems.
Ms Sicangco said because droughts and heatwaves are increasing in frequency and intensity, often occurring together, and it is causing big issues for plants.
"Those two events tend to exert sort of opposing pressures on [plants]," she said.
"With a drought, what a plant will want to do generally, is try and avoid losing water as much as possible, to avoid damage or mortality.
"But during a heatwave, the thing is, losing water can actually help cool the plant down, similarly to the way humans sweat.
"And so what my work really tries to do is get out what do plants basically do with their water when you have a drought and heatwave at the same time, and to answer that question.
In her research Ms Sicangco is combining experimental studies - subjecting different eucalyptus trees to droughts and heatwaves, and then measuring the effects - and mathematical models, to develop a new mathematical model for how plants regulate their water loss through leaves.
"With that, hopefully, try and get better predictions of how different species are going to fare under a climate where we do have increasing drought and increasing heatwaves," she said.
Ms Sicangco's interest in the affects of extreme weather conditions on plants stemmed from her undergraduate research on plant ecology and botany, and more specifically plant biomechanics and the impacts of climate change on plants.
"I did some work in California, where I was looking at post-fire and drought impacts on Chaparral species (a shrubland, plant community on California's coastline)," she said.
"I think a lot of the themes around that, and the ability to piece together how plants and how the environment are going to be impacted by climate change ... is something that really struck me as interesting and an area where I could have impact, given that those are situations that are only going to become more and more frequent over time."
Ms Sicangco has been at HIE since August 2022 and said it was a honour and a wonderful opportunity to be selected for the Fullbright Scholarship program.
"It's quite an application process," she said "It was something that I really had my heart set on.
"I was so excited to be doing the research that I set out to do and that I'm currently doing.
"I think, especially for an ecologist, Australia is just such a fascinating place to study, because there's such unique flora and fauna.
"It's just really exciting to be able to look at a system that's quite different from the plants and the animals I was exposed to in the US."
Though the Fullbright Program was originally for 10 months, Ms Sicangco is now thinking of remaining at HIE to complete her PhD.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
