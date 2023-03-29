Hawkesbury Gazette
US student at WSU studying the effects of drought and heatwaves

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:49am, first published 10:00am
Western Sydney University's (WSU) Hawkesbury Institute for the Environment (HIE) is hosting ecologist Camille Sicangco from the University of Florida (UF), as she researches the effects drought and heatwaves have on eucalypt trees.

