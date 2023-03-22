Hawkesbury residents now have access to lifesaving medial scans thanks, to Hawkesbury Hospital's new MRI machine.
The hospital was approved by the Federal Government for a Medicare funded MRI licence for the new machine, which Castlereagh Imaging have installed to be used by hospital patients and outpatients.
Castlereagh Imaging CEO and Radiologist, Dr James Linklater, said they were excited to launch a fully Medicare rebatable MRI service at Hawkesbury Hospital and were grateful to Macquarie MP Susan Templeman for her advocacy for the project.
"It covers both GP and specialist Medicare eligible referrals, providing a service to both hospital inpatients and outpatients from the Hawkesbury region, ensuring ease of access to state of the MRI technology which uses artificial intelligence to deliver outstanding image quality," he said.
Hawkesbury District Health Service CEO, Strephon Billinghurst, said he was pleased to have the MRI technology now available within Hawkesbury District Health Service.
"Previously, patients who required an MRI scan needed to be transported 30-40 minutes to access the service," he said.
"Having the service available onsite, means better access for our patients, decreased wait times and improved efficiency throughout the medical investigation process."
Ms Templeman said she was proud that the Federal Government approved the licence, after making a commitment to do so in the lead up to the 2022 Federal Election.
Ms Templeman inspected the new machine at Hawkesbury Hospital on Friday, March 17, to hear how the first week of operation had been, and thanked doctors and staff at Hawkesbury Hospital for their advocacy in delivering the MRI machine.
"This state-of-the-art MRI is already making a difference to patients," she said.
"My support for this MRI licence was driven by the doctors at Hawkesbury Hospital who raised their frustration that patients had to travel as far as Westmead to receive an MRI scan, tying up patient transport and delaying diagnosis and treatment. This can now all be done onsite.
"Labor built Medicare and we believe all Australians deserve access to universal, accessible, world class medicine. That's why granting this licence was a priority for us.
"I can't thank the teams at Castlereagh Imaging and Hawkesbury Hospital enough.
"They saw the need for this machine and because of their advocacy and hard work Hawkesbury residents can get the highest quality of care when they need it."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.