Pink Finss Sportsman's Lunch focussed on connection and communication

Connecting Hawkesbury men was the focus of the first ever Pink Finss Sportsman's Lunch.
Held on Friday, March 10 at Windsor Leagues Club, the Sportsman's Lunch was aimed at helping guests understand the importance of communication and connection, and teamed up with media personality Gus Worland's Gotcha4Life to deliver that message.
Whilst the Pink Finss Charity has been operating since 2010 its focus has always been on supporting women and their families diagnosed with cancer.
However in June 2022, the Pink Finss launched the Men's Chapter and now supports both women and men diagnosed with cancer.
Pink Finss founder, Jodie Amor, said "to educate" had always been the vision for the charity.
"One of the things we have noticed since opening up to men, is how difficult it is for men to put their hand up and ask for help when they are struggling," she said.
"We are trying to normalise the process of having conversations and encouraging men to have that network of people around them that they can rely if and when they need to talk."
At the lunch, special guest panellists Mark Geyer, Jude Bolton and Nici Andronicus shared their thoughts about the pressures they faced not just as professional athletes, but also off the field.
Attendees also heard heartfelt stories from Ms Andronicus, the lunch's MC Channel 7 sports reporter Mel McLaughlin, and local Chris Henderson, on their personal experiences with cancer.
"Mental health plays a huge role in the work that we do," said Pink Finss Charity General Manager Kym Burton. "Since 2020 we have seen an increase of 175 per cent in mental health sessions we have provided."
After the formalities, comedian David Smiedt got the crowd laughing and all the fundraising activities had gotten well under way, raising over $38,000 for the Pink Finss.
"It's been a tough few years for everyone and given we haven't been able to hold as many of our events as we normally do, this event today has been a long time coming," said Ms Amor.
"We are super grateful to everyone for digging deep today so we can continue to support women, men, and their families of the Hawkesbury who are diagnosed with cancer."
Following on from the Sportsman's Lunch, the Pink Finss will be hosting a community event at PCYC Hawkesbury on Wednesday, April 19.
"Blokes Night of the Hawkesbury" will be a free two-hour workshop for men. The team at Tomorrow Man, will aim to get beyond the banter and explore what it means to be a man today and what it will mean tomorrow.
Everyone is invited to come along, have some laughs and engage in a no-holds barred conversation about the state of man.
There will be discussions on some statistics affecting men and create a space to explore how people can better look after themselves, their mates and families.
Grab your mates and register for free tickets at tinyurl.com/5xs24d86.
