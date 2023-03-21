Saving local lives: learn to use community AEDs

When a sudden cardiac arrest occurs in a vulnerable community, a defibrillator can be the difference between life and death.
That is why the Pitt Town Progress Association's (PTPA), in partnership with the Community Defib Project, have organised a community defibrillator training session.
The Community Defib Project - established in 2019 at Wisemans Ferry - is dedicated to equipping vulnerable communities with automated external defibrillators (AEDs), that are accessible 24/7 to help ensure the best chance of survival when a cardiac arrest occurs.
The project has installed more than 150 AEDs, for over 40 communities, with many of those in the Hawkesbury.
Despite having AEDs close by, using one without knowing how can be difficult - requiring a code and the turning of a small handle, which is hard to grip, to access - especially when in an emergency situation.
The Pitt Town community recently found this out when an older resident suffered a cardiac arrest late one night.
The resident's relatives struggled to access the device in the rain, having forgotten their phones/flashlight.
Assistance from a neighbour helped them in the end, but the event raised awareness that education on how to access and use AEDs was necessary.
PTPA's Linda Dowey said due to the COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions the community never received its AED training.
"There are a couple of incidents where we've had to access the defibrillators and people have not known where they are or how to even open the door and to use them," she said.
"At one of our meetings, members said they wouldn't be confident in being able to use one if the need arises.
"So, I thought we'd call up and get our training that we needed to have when they were first installed."
PTPA members also placed LEDs around one of the AEDs to ensure it can be seen and used at all hours and in all conditions.
Ms Dowey believes training would put people's minds at ease.
"[They can go] 'yes, I do know how to do this, I know where to go, I know where to send someone and I know how to open the doors and access it and work the machine'," she said.
Ms Dowey thinks everyone should be properly educated in the use of AEDs.
"There's always accidents around the corner. You never know," she said.
"We all need to be looking out for each other."
The PTPA's Community Defib Project Training event is open to anyone and is on Monday, April 3 at 6pm, at The Pitt Town & District Sports Club.
For more information on the Community Defib Project visit tinyurl.com/bdh3kvxn.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
