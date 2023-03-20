Hawkesbury Gazette
Historic Pansy line rail tour returns to the Hawkesbury

Updated March 21 2023 - 10:54am, first published 10:49am
Tourists trace the pansy line.

After missing out last year, Kurrajong-Comleroy Historical Society will once again hold its Richmond-Kurraong Railway Tour, 1926-1952, on Saturday, April 29.

