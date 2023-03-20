Historic Pansy line rail tour returns to the Hawkesbury

After missing out last year, Kurrajong-Comleroy Historical Society will once again hold its Richmond-Kurraong Railway Tour, 1926-1952, on Saturday, April 29.
The tour will take in remnants of the line which crossed the river, known as the Pansy line.
With the railway having been gone for so line, it is getting harded to find many remains, but the society's experienced guides will be on hand to lead the way.
Many sections are on private property and not normally accessible.
Some walking will be involved, but it is manly on level ground and will be at a leisurely pace (about 1km).
Coaches are set to leave from the war memorial at Richmond Park opposite the railway station from 10am. If arriving by train, you will need to be on the service arriving at Richmond at 9.30am.
The tour will return patrons to the station at around 3.30pm.
Morning tea and a steak sandwich are included in the tour.
Bookings can be made by visiting kurrajonghistory.org.au/pansytour.php. Order a copy of the Pansy book at the same time for a special price. It can be collected on the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.