Experienced Hawkesbury electricians will never leave their clients in the dark Advertising Feature

AOES Electrical staff take part in on-going training to ensure they keep up the high quality of work their clients have come to expect. Picture supplied

When it comes to all things electrical AOES are experts in their field.

Director Adrian Osmond decided when he was an apprentice that he wanted to own his own business one day.

And when he found himself in charge of a staff of 20 electricians while working for someone else, he knew he was ready for the challenge.

He started AOES Electrical in 2004 and hasn't looked back since.

The business specialises in multi-residential projects such as townhouses and retirement villas as well as ASP Level 2 work, particularly overhead service connections, condemned pole replacements, three phase upgrades and metering.

"AOES is a Hawkesbury-based company that always strives to give the best service," Mr Osmond said.

"We are fast and reliable and have more than 19 years' experience in our field.

"AOES takes pride in providing reliable high quality service to all our residential and commercial clients and demonstrates values such as honesty, teamwork and, of course, professionalism," he said.



"Our aim is to ensure we exceed your expectations at all times."

Mr Osmond said on-going training is provided for all staff to ensure they keep up the high quality of work which their clients have come to expect from them.

"We only hire the best of the best," he said.

"And in addition to employing the most skilled and competent electricians in Sydney, we complete background checks on all our staff before hiring so that we can provide our clients with peace of mind.

"Our fully insured, licensed tradesmen will be able to assist you with any request and you can be confident that the job will always be done the right way."

Since beginning the business 19 years ago Mr Osmond has seen 13 qualified employees pass through his doors, better for the experience.

"Most completed their apprenticeship with us and went on to other things, some have also started their own businesses," he said.

"Currently there are five employees - two tradesmen and two apprentices - but we will shortly see both our fourth year apprentices become tradesmen.

"Our director Adrian is a fully certified Level 2 contractor with another currently in training."

The long list of services available include: new electrical installations; power point, light switch and USB installations; commercial fit-outs; contracted maintenance; three phase power installations; smoke alarm installation; switchboard upgrades; electrical fault finding; rewiring and complete residential renovations.