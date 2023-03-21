Now in its 18th successful year of running since commencing in 2006, Hawkesbury Cup Day has continued to attract some of Australia's best trainers, jockeys and horses led in previous years by World Champion Sprinter Chautauqua who won in 2014.
This year the event will be held on Saturday, April 22.
An impressive 10 race program offers $1.6 million in prizemoney on the day.
This will be highlighted by the $200,000 Group 3 Richmond Club Hawkesbury Gold Cup along with the $200,000 Blacktown Workers Club Group Hawkesbury Guineas, the $200,000 Group 3 Pioneer Services Hawkesbury Crown for Fillies and Mares and the $160,000 Listed Hawkesbury XXXX Gold Rush 1100m for the quality sprinters.
Off the track there will be plenty of exciting hospitality options, including the all-inclusive Ted McCabe Function Centre Package for $209 per person and the Clarendon Function Room Cocktail Package for $149 per person.
The Front Lawn Precinct is also available at $55 per person. This includes gate entry and secures your seat trackside.
Punters will be able to enjoy the live music, entertainment and food trucks which are sure to create a festive atmosphere.
And this year's Fashions on the Field Competition will go digital for the first time with registration open from 11am to 12.30pm on the day.
The gates will open at 10.30am.
You can pre-purchase general admission tickets for $20 per adult while children under 18 can get in for free.
If you buy tickets on the day they will be $25 for adults, $10 for concession and children under 18 are free.
You can get to the race track by taking the train via the Western Line to Clarendon station or go by car. Enter via Racecourse Road which is off Blacktown Road or Hawkesbury Valley Way depending on your which direction.
There will be plenty of free on-site parking available.
Surrounded by wide open spaces, a backdrop of the glorious Blue Mountains and the history of a well established racing venue, Hawkesbury Race Club is the perfect location. For details visit the website at www.hawkesburyraceclub.com.au
When it comes to all things electrical AOES are experts in their field.
Director Adrian Osmond decided when he was an apprentice that he wanted to own his own business one day.
And when he found himself in charge of a staff of 20 electricians while working for someone else, he knew he was ready for the challenge.
He started AOES Electrical in 2004 and hasn't looked back since.
The business specialises in multi-residential projects such as townhouses and retirement villas as well as ASP Level 2 work, particularly overhead service connections, condemned pole replacements, three phase upgrades and metering.
"AOES is a Hawkesbury-based company that always strives to give the best service," Mr Osmond said.
"We are fast and reliable and have more than 19 years' experience in our field.
"AOES takes pride in providing reliable high quality service to all our residential and commercial clients and demonstrates values such as honesty, teamwork and, of course, professionalism," he said.
"Our aim is to ensure we exceed your expectations at all times."
Mr Osmond said on-going training is provided for all staff to ensure they keep up the high quality of work which their clients have come to expect from them.
"We only hire the best of the best," he said.
"And in addition to employing the most skilled and competent electricians in Sydney, we complete background checks on all our staff before hiring so that we can provide our clients with peace of mind.
"Our fully insured, licensed tradesmen will be able to assist you with any request and you can be confident that the job will always be done the right way."
Since beginning the business 19 years ago Mr Osmond has seen 13 qualified employees pass through his doors, better for the experience.
"Most completed their apprenticeship with us and went on to other things, some have also started their own businesses," he said.
"Currently there are five employees - two tradesmen and two apprentices - but we will shortly see both our fourth year apprentices become tradesmen.
"Our director Adrian is a fully certified Level 2 contractor with another currently in training."
The long list of services available include: new electrical installations; power point, light switch and USB installations; commercial fit-outs; contracted maintenance; three phase power installations; smoke alarm installation; switchboard upgrades; electrical fault finding; rewiring and complete residential renovations.
To find out more about AOES Electrical call them on 0419 689 425 or visit the website at www.aoes.com.au.