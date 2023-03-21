With fashions and fun Hawkesbury Cup Day is sure to be a winner Advertising Feature

Fashions on the field are all part of the fun at Hawkesbury Cup Day. The impressive 10 race program offers $1.6 million in prizemoney. Picture suuplied

Now in its 18th successful year of running since commencing in 2006, Hawkesbury Cup Day has continued to attract some of Australia's best trainers, jockeys and horses led in previous years by World Champion Sprinter Chautauqua who won in 2014.

This year the event will be held on Saturday, April 22.

An impressive 10 race program offers $1.6 million in prizemoney on the day.

This will be highlighted by the $200,000 Group 3 Richmond Club Hawkesbury Gold Cup along with the $200,000 Blacktown Workers Club Group Hawkesbury Guineas, the $200,000 Group 3 Pioneer Services Hawkesbury Crown for Fillies and Mares and the $160,000 Listed Hawkesbury XXXX Gold Rush 1100m for the quality sprinters.

Off the track there will be plenty of exciting hospitality options, including the all-inclusive Ted McCabe Function Centre Package for $209 per person and the Clarendon Function Room Cocktail Package for $149 per person.

The Front Lawn Precinct is also available at $55 per person. This includes gate entry and secures your seat trackside.

Punters will be able to enjoy the live music, entertainment and food trucks which are sure to create a festive atmosphere.

And this year's Fashions on the Field Competition will go digital for the first time with registration open from 11am to 12.30pm on the day.

The gates will open at 10.30am.

You can pre-purchase general admission tickets for $20 per adult while children under 18 can get in for free.

If you buy tickets on the day they will be $25 for adults, $10 for concession and children under 18 are free.

You can get to the race track by taking the train via the Western Line to Clarendon station or go by car. Enter via Racecourse Road which is off Blacktown Road or Hawkesbury Valley Way depending on your which direction.

There will be plenty of free on-site parking available.