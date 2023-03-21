Elissa Carrey will be the Sustainable Australia Party candidate running for the Hawkesbury electorate seat at the 2023 NSW Election.
Ms Carrey grew up and has spent most of her life in the north west of Sydney and now lives in McGraths Hill
She is passionate about social fabric, cohesion and welfare of Australia along with the environment and social justice.
Ms Carrey completed a Bachelor of Nursing in 2007. She has since been working as a registered nurse in operating theatres.
She is married with one young son. Her main hobbies include bush walking, reading and gardening.
Ms Carrey is concerned with the current overdevelopment occurring across Australia and the unsustainable population growth.
She is also concerned with the environmental degradation and social inequities that result from an economic model underpinned by endless growth.
