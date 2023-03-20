Tony Pettitt will be running as an Independent candidate for Hawkesbury at the 2023 NSW Election on Saturday, March 25.
Mr Pettitt has lived in the north-west of Sydney for most of his life. In the early 1970's he undertook an apprenticeship as a diesel mechanic with Shell Co of Australia, where he achieved a trade, plus five post trade qualifications.
He possess an Associated Diploma in Mechanical Engineering and have a good understanding of dam construction, power generation and distribution, nuclear power, civil engineering, town planning, transport, communications and an agricultural background.
Mr Pettitt is a former experienced security/bodyguard and a former trained NSW Firefighter. He has an MC licence (B-Double & Road Train).
During the 1980's he worked for the NSW public service for 10 years, becoming a whistleblower regarding waste, mismanagement and corruption. In October 1991 Channel Nine's A Current Affair did a story on his plight.
He has had extensive experience running as a candidate and/or organising candidates at all levels of government and has knowledge regarding Australian politics.
Mr Pettitt's focus is to drought proof Sydney, whilst stopping floods in the Hawkesbury and providing cheap power for residents.
To do this, he believes a Snowy Hydro style system around the Hawkesbury/Nepean river catchment system needs to be built, owned and operated by the NSW Government as an essential service.
"The Snowy Mountains Hydro Electricity Scheme captures 99 per cent of water runoff and, to date, has the biggest generating capacity in the country, supplying half of Australia's total hydroelectricity generation capacity," said Mr Pettitt.
"It produces on-demand base and peak load power over four gigawatts. By comparison, the biggest coal fired power station, Loy Yang A & B in Victoria, produces 3.28 gigawatts.
"Flood water from Warragamba Dam should be diverted via tunnels to storage dams around the Blue Mountains, thus tripling Warragamba's capacity and enabling the Nepean/Hawkesbury system to produce more base and peak power than even the Snowy Mountains Hydro Electricity Scheme.
"This will solve the drought, flood and power problems currently faced by our State."
Mr Pettitt said Hawkesbury must take back control of its water, power, and transport by: capturing all water entering the Nepean/Hawkesbury to stop floods, building more water storage dams to stop droughts, including hydro power into the Hawkesbury system to prevent power shortages, building another bridge near North Richmond and Pitt Town to provide flood free access, constructing a rail tunnel through the Blue Mountains to provide better transport service and a road tunnel through the Blue Mountains that is three lanes both ways, all the way.
"Support me in this and I promise to put Hawkesbury first and foremost."
