Mr Pettitt said Hawkesbury must take back control of its water, power, and transport by: capturing all water entering the Nepean/Hawkesbury to stop floods, building more water storage dams to stop droughts, including hydro power into the Hawkesbury system to prevent power shortages, building another bridge near North Richmond and Pitt Town to provide flood free access, constructing a rail tunnel through the Blue Mountains to provide better transport service and a road tunnel through the Blue Mountains that is three lanes both ways, all the way.

