Alice Wilson celebrates a century with family and friends

Family and friends gathered at Uniting Care Hawkesbury Village in Richmond last Tuesday to Wish Alice Wilson a happy 100th birthday.
Cake and party hats were the order of the special event, which was held at the village cafeteria.
Alice Myrtle Ashcroft was born on March 3, 1923, to parents Maude Seline Hunt and Wilfred Henry Ashcroft at Rules Hill, near Rossi, which is in between Queanbeyan and Braidwood.
Alice married Bruce Wilson in 1951. The pair did not stay together and in 1971 Alice moved to Willoughby with her partner Noel Nicholson in 1971.
Mr Nicholson passed away in 2012. Alice then moved in to Uniting Care Village at Richmond.
According to niece Veronica Dingle, Alice is a keen family historian and has been an avid gardener throughtout her life.
"She has travelled extensively around the world, including tracing family history in England," said Ms Dingle. "She has had an amazing life and continues to do so.
"We had a family and friends get-together for her birthday ... a good time was had by all, but especially the birthday girl."
Alice was keen to show partygoers her congratulatory letter from King Charles III and the Queen Consort Camilla.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.