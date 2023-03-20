Hawkesbury Gazette
Alice Wilson celebrates a century with family and friends

Updated March 20 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:00pm
Alice (centre) surrounded by (from left) Matthew and Jean Clarke, Linda Richards, Lynette Radvanyi, Chris O'Donnell and Veronica Dingle.

Family and friends gathered at Uniting Care Hawkesbury Village in Richmond last Tuesday to Wish Alice Wilson a happy 100th birthday.

