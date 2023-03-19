Hawkesbury Gazette
Gentle giants gather at Hawkesbury for Clydesdale show

Updated March 20 2023 - 10:48am, first published 9:16am
All are invited to Hawkesbury Showground on Sunday, March 26, to check out the NSW Commonwealth Clydesdale Society's (CCHS) State Show.

