Gentle giants gather at Hawkesbury for Clydesdale show

All are invited to Hawkesbury Showground on Sunday, March 26, to check out the NSW Commonwealth Clydesdale Society's (CCHS) State Show.
As the name implies, the horses that helped build a nation will be the star attractions.
CCHS NSW Branch president, Erin Lewis, said that the show offered a great opportunity to get up close and personal with these gentle giants.
"We always encourage members of the public to come and chat with owners about these beautiful horses," she said.
The program will include standard and ridden classes as well as working classes and harness delivery events as well as the ever-popular long rein obstacle course.
"An we haven't forgotten younger riders and novices, who will have an opportunity to show their work in front of our very experienced judges and get some great feedback," Ms Lewis said.
The show will also include events for Shires and other registered heavy horses.
The schedule of events is now available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/clydesdalensw.
All competing horses must be registered with the Commonwealth Clydesdale Horse Society of Australia.
Judging will start at 9am with the naming of the Best Presented Led Clydesdale.
Hawkesbury Showground is located in Racecourse Road, Clarendon.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.