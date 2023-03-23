Keen on selling the dream: 'The go-to agent for Bligh Park'

Lyn Earle is keen to be seen in her new role as Urban Land Housing's face of Bligh Park sales.
So much so in fact that the real estate agent spends Friday's sat out the front of her office at Bligh Park Shopping Centre to meet the community and hopefully on-sell the dream of living in the Hawkesbury.
"I'm looking forward to servicing Bligh Park properly, because Bligh Park has never really had a proper functioning real estate agency on their doorstep that they can go to," she said.
"Whether they want to lease, whether they want to lease out, whether they want to buy, we're right in the shopping centre down there, we're just super local and I'm looking forward to being the local agent.
"The go-to agent for Bligh Park."
The 58-year-old has lived in different areas around the Hawkesbury for a long time, including Windsor, Freemans Reach and Grose Vale.
"I've sort of moved around within the area, but I just love the Hawkesbury so much. Why would you leave?" said Ms Earle.
She has worked as a real estate agent for more than 30 years.
"I've been in and out of it as my life has changed. I've had children and things like that, it's pretty hard to be a real estate agent properly when you've got young kids," she said.
"But all of my kids are grown now, so I've come back into real estate about three or four years ago, and I'm just totally loving it.
"I love the interaction with people and getting out and about, seeing houses. You can never see too many houses."
Ms Earle likes Bligh Park and believes it offers something for everyone.
"It's such a community," said Ms Earle.
"Young people can come in and buy their first little duplex or villa and then as they have family and things grow, they can go and buy a little three bedroom, one bathroom.
"Then as the family grows more and they get more money, they can end up in a four and two.
"Then when all the kids leave, they can go back and downsize again, all in one suburb. A lot of people do that, they never leave Bligh Park."
Ms Earle said many of the homes in Bligh Park had been built in the 80s and 90s and were now perfect for a modern update.
"I love renovating. I'm renovating my own house and I really enjoy seeing what people are doing with these old 80s project homes to make them just stunning," she said.
Ms Earle said that despite the current tricky financial times, there were still buyers out there "if things are correctly priced".
"We don't know what's going to happen later this year to all the people that are coming off the fixed rate loans, because they're in for a bit of a shock," she said.
"Some of them will be going from 1.9 per cent up to potentially 6.5 per cent and there'll be having to qualify at eight per cent.
"So we're a bit worried about what might happen later in the year.
"At the moment there's not a lot of houses for sale, so the houses that are for sale, are getting a lot of interest."
Urban Land Housing are looking forward to being a part of the Bligh Park and wider Hawkesbury community, wanting to sponsor local people, clubs and organisations.
Ms Earle is stationed at the Bligh Park office, located at Bligh Park Shopping Centre, Shop 8/6 Colonial Drive and open Mondays to Fridays, 9am to 5pm.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
