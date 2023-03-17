Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: Women of Windsor and the right to vote

By Michelle Nichols, Hawkesbury Family History Group
March 18 2023 - 9:00am
Just out of reach [1891 sketch by B. E. Minns 1864-1937]. Courtesy of the State Library of NSW.

A national approach to government was investigated for some time before the six colonies became one, forming the Commonwealth in 1901. During the 1890s women were agitating for the right to vote. While some believed in equality, many believed the argument that women were inferior and that it was not feminine for females to have voting rights.

