Hawkesbury History: Women of Windsor and the right to vote

A national approach to government was investigated for some time before the six colonies became one, forming the Commonwealth in 1901. During the 1890s women were agitating for the right to vote. While some believed in equality, many believed the argument that women were inferior and that it was not feminine for females to have voting rights.
Usually women were considered "physically, emotionally and intellectually inferior to men and the entrenched and patronising attitudes of the time" limited discussion on suffrage. Some women protested at public meetings, signed petitions, lobbied and conducted lectures. The women who fought became known as suffragists. They were energetic, capable and courageous.
Rev Fielding gave a talk in the Hawkesbury late in 1902 following the passing of several acts of parliament extending the right to vote to women. His talk titled WOMAN'S FRANCHISE was given at Windsor's St Matthew's Anglican Church. At the conclusion of his talk, he was asked his view and what he thought about it all? Hypothetically he agreed with the concept but "believed it somewhat premature." The local newspaper reported:
Theoretically, it was right that women should have a voice in framing the laws by which she was governed. Did she think the gambling or the public house were likely to lead her son astray, then she should have a say; if her daughter were likely to fall, should she not be allowed to use her restraining influence? Was there a man present that night who would say to his mother or wife or daughter that she should not have a voice in such measures? It should not now be regarded as visionary, "Women of Australia".
Fielding concluded:
Women of Windsor! A great, and solemn responsibility has, whether you like it or not, been placed upon you. You may not like it, but you cannot cast away the responsibility which rests upon you. Whether the laws are to be for good or evil must now lie more or less with you. The destinies of your children and of your children's children lie with you to a very large extent. The destinies of the nation depend largely upon the laws framed to-day. It is not my place - it would be impertinence on my part - to say in a more definite manner how you should exercise this great responsibility; but may you so exercise it that the coming generations will bless the day that the franchise was extended to women.
In 1894 South Australian women were given the vote and in Western Australia women were franchised in 1899. This also gave them the right to vote in the 1901 Commonwealth election. In 1902 the Women's Franchise Act finally provided women in NSW with the right to vote. The Commonwealth government gave most women across the country the right vote in 1902 but excluded Indigenous Australians until they were granted the right to vote sixty years later with the passing of the Commonwealth Electoral Act in 1962.
