Hawkesbury History: Women of Windsor and the right to vote

Women of Windsor! A great, and solemn responsibility has, whether you like it or not, been placed upon you. You may not like it, but you cannot cast away the responsibility which rests upon you. Whether the laws are to be for good or evil must now lie more or less with you. The destinies of your children and of your children's children lie with you to a very large extent. The destinies of the nation depend largely upon the laws framed to-day. It is not my place - it would be impertinence on my part - to say in a more definite manner how you should exercise this great responsibility; but may you so exercise it that the coming generations will bless the day that the franchise was extended to women.