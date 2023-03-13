Crafty Corner Special: A unique collaboration for St. Patrick's Day

Popular Canberra based brewery, BentSpoke Brewing Co, have teamed up with internationally renowned Irish Whiskey Distiller, Teeling, to bring out a new beer, just in time for St Patrick's Day.
Brewers' Share is an Irish Style Dry Stout that has not only had whiskey added to it, but has also aged in whiskey barrels.
At seven per cent ABV, this brew brings the best of both the brewing and distilling worlds together, to celebrate a truly unique flavour.
A process that was started during the COVID-19 lockdowns, finally came to fruition last week with the beer's launch. Teeling's Asia-Pacific Commercial Manager, Martin Lynch, said they are "quite excited" about the potential of the brew.
"An Irish stout style beer, aged in Teeling Whiskey Small Batch barrels, spiked with a little bit of Teeling Small Batch on shelf for St. Patrick's Day," he said.
"We think that it's something interesting. It's something unique, it hasn't been done before, and that's always what I think BentSpoke have been trying to do, and what we've been trying to do."
"So, bringing it together, it's greater than the sum of all its parts, hopefully."
BentSpoke Owner and Head Brewer, Richard Wilkins said he chose to make an Irish Style Dry Stout because he when visiting the Teeling Distillery in Dublin, he felt the raisin and fruit cake characters of their drinks stood out and reminded him of a stout he used to make.
"The barrels really came with that vanilla character. So you take that bitter, charred characters, and marry it up to vanilla sort of sweeter characters, and I just had a feeling it would work," he said.
"So we brewed this five per cent beer. We made sure it was really bitter, like a traditional Irish stout is, and made sure we got all that really sort of charcoal, charred malt character into the beer.
"And we put the beer into the barrels in August."
When Whiskey is aged in a barrel it loses liquid to evaporation and absorption in the barrel, distillers call this the "Angel Share".
During the ageing of the beer, it reclaimed whiskey from the barrels, for which BentSpoke and Teeling call this The Brewers' Share. The process was not without its challenges, as Teeling had difficulties in shipping its used barrels to Australia.
Even with the brewing, a check towards the end of the around six month aging process showed the barrels had massively boosted the beer's ABV, from seven to 12 per cent.
The blending of fresh beer, brought this back down and allowed the BentSpoke team to finish off the brew with an infusion of coffee beans, addition of nitrogen to add a creaminess, and topped up with 79 bottles of Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey, to really bring the beer and whiskey characters together.
Mr Wilkins said the process ended up working out beneficially for the brewers.
"This is how sometimes these things go when you're not fully in control of the products you make, you always have a bit of a backup plan," he said.
"We added some [fresh] whiskey to the beer as well ... making sure that fruitcake character was front and centre.
"If you're doing a collaboration, you've got to be fair to your collaborator and actually get their flavours into the product you're making as well."
Mr Lynch said knowing the BentSpoke beers and how capable of a brewer Mr Watkins is, he was confident the beer would be good.
"But you never really know until you taste a beer ... and it tastes amazing," he said. "I was really impressed, genuinely. It was well rounded.
"The influence from our casks are coming in. You get the sweetness coming in from the red wine barrels. It's a bit of vanilla from the oak stock bitterness.
"They've made a really good beer."
Brewers' Share is available on tap at select venues and is rolling out nationally in cans through Dan Murphy's, BWS and independent retailers.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
