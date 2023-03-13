Hawkesbury Gazette
Crafty Corner Special: A unique collaboration for St. Patrick's Day

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
March 17 2023, first published March 14 2023
BentSpoke Brewing Co and Teeling Whiskey collaborate to bring Australia Brewers Share - Irish Style Dry Stout. Picture by Will Salkeld.

Popular Canberra based brewery, BentSpoke Brewing Co, have teamed up with internationally renowned Irish Whiskey Distiller, Teeling, to bring out a new beer, just in time for St Patrick's Day.

