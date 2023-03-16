The royals of crafty brews

We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to.
Fruity, vibrant and tart, Disco Queen brings raspberry and lemon to the dance floor of this Pink Lemonade Sour.
It is floral on the nose and has a sourness from start to finish. Initially it has a strong tanginess from the fruit hit, especially the raspberry puree, followed by a sour finish.
It is crisp and pretty refreshing. A mixture of a sparkling rosé, a hard seltzer and a fruity sour.
Everything works well together. There is a sweetness that hides behind the sourness.
Its pretty nice and good as a slow drinker. Its crisp and doesn't leave any bas tastes. A good sour from Stone & Wood.
Rating System:
Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.
