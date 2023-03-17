Hawkesbury Gazette
Sending heartfelt thank you notes to the SES

By Finn Coleman
March 17 2023 - 4:53pm
"The NSW SES and Hawkesbury SES work all year round to protect us at our most vulnerable, especially over the last couple of years during a multitude of flood events across the state, and we thank you so much for everything you do," said Hawkesbury City Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.

