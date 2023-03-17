"The NSW SES and Hawkesbury SES work all year round to protect us at our most vulnerable, especially over the last couple of years during a multitude of flood events across the state, and we thank you so much for everything you do," said Hawkesbury City Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon.
Hawkesbury City Council has joined many organisations in sending messages, handwritten notes and drawings of thanks to the NSW SES, Hawkesbury SES and all units for everything that they do for the community, day in and day out.
"The SES were helping again this week when torrential rain was happening in parts of the Hawkesbury, with Bowen Mountain and other areas experiencing flash flooding, some homes being inundated," said Cr McMahon.
Peppercorn Services Inc. is encouraging the Hawkesbury community to write small heartfelt thank you notes that will be sent to the local SES units and volunteers.
"This is a great idea by Peppercorn Services to ask us to show our gratitude and kindness by sending them our thanks," Cr McMahon added.
Messages can be sent to the Peppercorn Services Facebook or via email to rss@peppercorn.org.au.
Handwritten cards, notes and drawings can also be dropped off at the following locations:
Ensure all cards, notes and drawings are in by Tuesday, May 9. All contributions will be greatly appreciated.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
