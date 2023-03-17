Hawkesbury Gazette
Labor promises a cricket club for the kids of Box Hill

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 17 2023 - 1:11pm
The establishment of a Box Hill Cricket Club for kids, will be the result of a $50,000 investment promised by NSW Labor, if they are successful at the 2023 NSW Election.

