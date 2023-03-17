Labor promises a cricket club for the kids of Box Hill

The establishment of a Box Hill Cricket Club for kids, will be the result of a $50,000 investment promised by NSW Labor, if they are successful at the 2023 NSW Election.
The community of Box Hill has a lack of sporting facilities, something Labor wants to address by funding the set up of a cricket club.
The club would provide opportunities for kids to train, play cricket and socialise with their friends, while also contributing to the development of an active and connected community.
Labor Hawkesbury candidate Amanda Kotlash said she was pleased to announce this commitment.
"[Box Hill] has developed quickly and has an appreciable lack of facilities," she said. "This funding will start to address this problem."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
