Angela Maguire promises to give the community a voice

Ms Maguire says she will be fighting for a fair share of state funding to repair damaged roads; lobbying for effective maintenance of flood and fire evacuation routes; insisting the third river crossing be built as an immediate priority - with a transparent, equitable and fair selection process; demanding access to the same emergency relief support as other disaster affected communities; and advocating for Warragamba Dam's water levels to be lowered, with the expansion of the desalination plant.

