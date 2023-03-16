Angela Maguire promises to give the community a voice

Local resident, small-business owner, employer and community volunteer, Angela Maguire, will be running as an independent candidate for Hawkesbury at the 2023 NSW Election.
Ms Maguire believes the Hawkesbury's vote has been taken for granted for far too long and she is running to stand up for her community's interests and needs.
Having grown up in Grose Vale, she now raises her two children in the Hawkesbury and is the owner and operator of multiple small businesses, including The Shed Bar and Cafe at Enniskillen Orchard, and The Gap Consultancy.
Ms Maguire attended Grose View Public School and Bede Polding College, before leaving the Hawkesbury to pursue educational and career opportunities in politics, product management, financial services and engineering.
She has a Masters of Arts in Scientific Communications from University of Melbourne, and is a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors and the International Association of Public Participation.
She's volunteered with Elizabeth Street Preschool North Richmond, Fitzgerald Aged Care, Peppercorn Services (Vice Chair) and Harvest Trails and Markets (former President).
As an independent, Ms Maguire wants to be on the front foot advocating for residents and businesses, representing the community, rather than the interests of a political party. She promises to provide genuine representation. If successful, she will move the state electoral office to an accessible and visible central location.
Ms Maguire says she will be fighting for a fair share of state funding to repair damaged roads; lobbying for effective maintenance of flood and fire evacuation routes; insisting the third river crossing be built as an immediate priority - with a transparent, equitable and fair selection process; demanding access to the same emergency relief support as other disaster affected communities; and advocating for Warragamba Dam's water levels to be lowered, with the expansion of the desalination plant.
She wants to use her voice to: protect and promote the Hawkesbury's peri-urban food production; hold bureaucrats and ministers accountable for imposed planning decisions; bring the region its fair share of emergency, health and transport services, and support for ageing residents west of the river; and build assets (renewable energy, batteries, communication technologies) that create and support resilient communities.
Ms Maguire is passionate about the services and opportunities for young people, including the ongoing impact of natural disasters on the community's collective mental health.
Through her businesses, she understands the daily decisions about cash flow, business development, staff well being and being responsible for your family's financial security.
She believes the Hawkesbury needs thoughtful, considered planning, that is supported by proportionate investment in infrastructure and essential services, to ensure the community's liveability and protection.
