Angela Maguire promises to give the community a voice

Updated March 16 2023 - 11:48am, first published 11:40am
Angela Maguire will be running as an independent candidate for Hawkesbury at the upcoming 2023 NSW Election. Picture supplied.

Local resident, small-business owner, employer and community volunteer, Angela Maguire, will be running as an independent candidate for Hawkesbury at the 2023 NSW Election.

