Candidate rallies community to fight for restoring TAFE

NSW Labor Candidate for Hawkesbury, Amanda Kotlash has rallied with TAFE teacher members of the NSW Teachers Federation, as well as local students and residents, for the restoration of TAFE NSW
TAFE has declined with reduced funding in recent years, with less teachers, students and campuses.
Locally, at the Richmond TAFE Campus, there was a 46 per cent decrease in the number of staff assigned between 2012 to 2021 - going from 126 staff members to 68 - and enrolments at the campus decreased by 69 per cent between 2011 and 2020 - going from 6238 enrolments to 1935.
Ms Kotlash said a Chris Minns led Labor Government would restore adequate funding for TAFE.
"And ensure that the Richmond Campus remains viable and caters for the needs of local Hawkesbury students as well as local businesses," she said.
"After 73 years of neglect in the Hawkesbury under successive Liberal MPs, it is time for a change and a fresh start.
"The Hawkesbury should receive its fair share of government resources. The decimation of TAFE is a classic example of this neglect."
NSW Labor's wider commitments to rebuild the state's vocational education system and invest in skills include:
Labor Shadow TAFE Minister, Tim Crakenthorp, said NSW is in a skills crisis.
"In just 12 months the number of occupations on the National Skills Priority List has almost doubled," he said.
"When I speak to the community about TAFE, I always hear back how important it is in making sure our kids get the skills and raining they need to enter the workforce.
"Only a Minns Labor Government will restore TAFE to what it used to be and re-skill NSW."
