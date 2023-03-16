Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Candidate rallies community to fight for restoring TAFE

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW Richmond. Picture Finn Coleman.

NSW Labor Candidate for Hawkesbury, Amanda Kotlash has rallied with TAFE teacher members of the NSW Teachers Federation, as well as local students and residents, for the restoration of TAFE NSW

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.