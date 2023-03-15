NAPLAN tests get underway early for Hawkesbury students

Years Thee, Five, Seven and Nine students across the Hawkesbury are sitting down for annual NAPLAN tests, which will inform education structures for years to come.
The 2023 NAPLAN (National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy) got underway on Wednesday, March 15 across the country, and will run until Monday, March 27.
It is an earlier start date than prior years, having previously been held in May, and now has simplified standards for reporting results.
These changes are expected to help families and schools better assess whether students are developing basic literacy and numeracy skills.
Principal of Chisholm Catholic Primary in Blight Park, Michael Mifsud, has a strong message for families of students in primary school sitting the test, especially Year Three students who are first-time candidates.
"NAPLAN is just one measure of their learning achievement so far in a student's educational journey," he said.
"Children love learning and it's our job to help them develop the desire and skills to be lifelong learners."
Because assessments are done online (except Year Three writing test), parents, carers and schools can expect to receive results as soon as July, with their child's NAPLAN results based on four levels of achievement - Exceeding, Strong, Developing and Needs additional support.
The descriptors for each category, which replace the previous 10-band structure, will make it clear to parents what their child's literacy and numeracy skills are at the time of NAPLAN testing and will enable schools to more quickly address how they can best meet students' needs.
Catholic Schools Parramatta Diocese Executive Director of Schools, Jack de Groot, said NAPLAN is an important source of information about student learning and support needs, both for schools and families.
"It's great that we will have access to this useful information about student achievement and growth sooner," he said.
"This is especially important for any child who needs additional support in the classroom and our dedicated teachers are always ready to offer extra help."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
