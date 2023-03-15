Hawkesbury Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Business council conducts survey to provide feedback to the government

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 16 2023 - 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BLORBC President Marg Tadrosse addresses local business people at the group's inaugural luncheon in February. Picture supplied.

At the Bell's Line of Road Business Council Inc (BLORBC) inaugural networking luncheon on February 21, some big ticket items were announced, including the council's BLOR survey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.