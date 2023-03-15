At the Bell's Line of Road Business Council Inc (BLORBC) inaugural networking luncheon on February 21, some big ticket items were announced, including the council's BLOR survey.
The survey of businesses and resident users of Bell's Line Of Road will provide feedback to the government on how the $100 million dollars allocated by the Federal government to upgrade the road can be best used.
BLORBC committee member, Fiona Germaine, said if both the state and federal governments were serious about reducing their deficits it was imperative these "precious tax dollars" were actioned using qualified and informed decision-making.
"Susan Templeman MP describes this as a significant Albanese government investment and yet no community action groups have been formally consulted," she said.
"The BLORBC gathers real data and real consultation with the Bell's Line businesses and broader community that paint an insightful understanding of the area and its users."
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman said: "While the NSW government will manage the project and put forward its advice on where the work should take place, I want to ensure that it is taking into account the experience and expertise of locals who, after all, know this road better than anyone."
The survey is open to all BLOR business and residents and can be completed at tinyurl.com/2cy7a4cp.
