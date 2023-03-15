Katie Lodge returns to the ring against Kate McLaren

Hawkesbury's Katie 'Wild Thing' Lodge is set to return to the ring against model turned boxer, Kate 'KMac' McLaren.
The two boxers will go headline a huge 24-fight card (23 amateur, one professional) on Friday, March 24 at Windsor Leagues Club, in what is shaping up to be a great night.
FNX Sports and Boxfitt Gym present the event, as Lodge and McLaren will be battling it out for the Australasian and NSW Welterweight Title.
Lodge trains at Boxfitt Gym under the guidance of Mark Hardman.
She is coming off the back of a controversial loss in December, 2022, when she went down in her super-welterweight world title fight against Connie Chan.
She is the current holder of the WBL Welterweight Asian Pacific Title.
Lodge feels that she is on the path to redemption.
Currently she is incredibly focused on her training for the fight against McLaren, who is trained by legendary boxer four-time world champion Jeff Fenech.
"Knowing I won the [Chan] fight six rounds to two was very hard to take," she said.
"I'm looking forward to fighting back in my weight division of 66.7kgs, where I am unbeaten, for the New South Wales and Australasian title against a very tough opponent in Kate McLaren.
"It's definitely going be very entertaining fight one not to be missed."
General Admission tickets are $70, VIP Ringside tickets are $220 (drinks and food package included).
For Tickets and more information contact Lauren on 0414595446.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
