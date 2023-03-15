Hawkesbury Gazette
Investing in the future of Hawkesbury children

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 16 2023 - 10:45am, first published March 15 2023 - 1:02pm
The Kids Future Fund will be open for children aged up to 10-years-old in the 2023 calendar year. Picture supplied.

Children in NSW will be receiving a financial head-start in life if the Liberal and Nationals Government is re-elected.

