Investing in the future of Hawkesbury children

Children in NSW will be receiving a financial head-start in life if the Liberal and Nationals Government is re-elected.
The Kids Future Fund is open to children aged 10-years-old and under, and continuing each year with every newborn child. -
Liberal Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said the initiative will help provide financial security to an entire generation.
Each fund will receive an initial $400 contribution provided by the Government when it is created.
Each year, the child's parents will be able to contribute up to $1,000 per year to the fund. The Government will match these contributions up to $400 per year, with interest also earned over time.
If parents make a contribution of $400 each year, alongside the Government's co-contribution, the fund is expected to be around $28,500 by the time the child turns 18. If parents contribute the maximum amount ($1,000 per year) the fund is expected to be around $49,000.
When the child turns 18-years-old they will be able to draw down on the fund for two purposes - housing and education.
Ms Preston said this investment will change the lives of children in Hawkesbury forever.
"It will give generations to come the financial foundation for their entire lives," she said.
"By making small investments over time, we will be able to grow the wealth of an entire generation in Hawkesbury so they can secure their financial future with education and housing.
"This is a way for families and Government to work together to invest in our next generation."
The fund will be open for children aged up to 10 years old (in the 2023 calendar year). From 2024, funds can only be created for newborns.
