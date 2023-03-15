Current Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston will run as the Liberal Party candidate for Hawkesbury, as she looks to retain her seat at the 2023 NSW State Election on Saturday, March 25.
Ms Preston was first elected to the NSW Parliament in 2019 and has found it to be a privilege to represent the Hawkesbury over the last four years.
She knows it had been a very challenging period, which saw Hawkesbury battle drought, bushfires, multiple floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even through these difficult times, Ms Preston thought it was inspiring to see how locals supported one another and were more than willing to lend a helping hand.
She wouldn't have wanted to be anywhere else but by the side of the community, as the local member during these tough times.
Ms Preston wants to continue to represent the community as it moves forward and rebuilds the Hawkesbury with a new Richmond Bridge, the Pitt Town Bypass, a new Fire Control and Emergency Operations Centre and a new ambulance station, understanding that improving flood and fire resilience are two of Hawkesbury's top priorities.
She also understands the importance of delivering on projects which serve the day-to-day needs of Hawkesbury residents through major upgrades to community facilities.
This includes: the Richmond Pool, Hawkesbury Oasis Leisure Centre at South Windsor, North Richmond Community Centre, Wisemans Ferry Boat Ramp, Tamplin Field at Hobartville, the PCYC, South Windsor, a new cycleway bridge and path from Windsor to Richmond and funding for a new autism specific primary school in Box Hill.
Ms Preston believes that better sporting facilities will engage more of the community's youth and will help them to build not only their skills and physical fitness but their character, attitude and mental fitness and wellbeing.
Born and raised in Western Sydney and as a mother of two children, Ms Preston understands the challenges faced by families in Hawkesbury, particularly the cost-of-living pressures on households and traffic congestion.
She wants to make sure that people are safer and spend less time on the roads, and more time at home with their loved ones.
Growing the economy is essential for creating secure and well-paid jobs and to pay for the services that NSW needs, and the Ms Preston says the Liberal National Party can do it without raising taxes.
With a career that has spanned across the private, public, not-for-profit, and small business sectors, Ms Preston will use that experience to continue to advocate in and for the Hawkesbury electorate, to ensure that the community have a strong, local voice in the NSW Government.
She believes responsible economic and financial management are the key to keep the state moving forward, because they are essential to everything a government can do for its people.
