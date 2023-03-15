Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston is the Liberal Party candidate for Hawkesbury

March 15 2023 - 11:56am
Current Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston will run as the Liberal candidate for the Hawkesbury electorate at the 2023 NSW Election. Picture supplied.

Current Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston will run as the Liberal Party candidate for Hawkesbury, as she looks to retain her seat at the 2023 NSW State Election on Saturday, March 25.

