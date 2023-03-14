Changed traffic conditions on Richmond Bridge to begin next week

There will be changed traffic conditions on Richmond Bridge from next week, as Transport for NSW carries out maintenance work.
Transport for NSW personnel will be onsite for a total of 18 days and six nights between Tuesday, March 21 and Friday, May 5, weather permitting.
Day work will be between 7am and 5pm and the six night shifts will be between 7pm and 5am from Sunday to Thursday.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
This work is part of a regular bridge maintenance program to improve safety.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
