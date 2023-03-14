Hawkesbury Gazette
Changed traffic conditions on Richmond Bridge to begin next week

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:32pm
Maintenance work on Richmond Bridge will be carried out between Tuesday, March 21 and Friday, May 5. Picture by Geoff Jones.

There will be changed traffic conditions on Richmond Bridge from next week, as Transport for NSW carries out maintenance work.

