Hawkesbury History: Ben's Point, Windsor

Where the Hawkesbury River meanders from Richmond to Windsor is a locality that was once known as Ben's Point. The river's edge of the peninsula of land between Argyle and Windsor Reaches has been popular for swimming and other water sports for many, many years.
The name has its origins with local resident, Ben the Fisherman. Who was Ben the Fisherman and what was his claim to fame in the Hawkesbury?
In 1845 a local resident was charged with "illegally using fire-arms within the precincts of the town of Windsor" to shoot a ferocious dog. The charge was substantiated and the charges amounted to 20 shillings plus costs. The man was identified as Benjamin Burgoyne, alias 'Ben the Fisherman.'
Benjamin Burgoyne, also known as Burgyon, was born around 1781 and in 1818 was convicted at Warwick Assizes in England for a term of 7 years transportation. He was one of 171 convicts aboard the 'Elizabeth' arriving in Sydney in 1820. Five years later he received his Certificate of Freedom.
It is not known exactly when he arrived in the Hawkesbury district but was recorded as being a resident in 1834 when he was called as a witness in a court case. Benjamin married Sarah Cartwright in 1841 and their marriage was recorded at St Matthew's Anglican Church Register, Windsor. At the time he would have been aged in his late 50s or early 60s.
Ben appeared in the newspaper again in 1846 when he found the body of a woman who had been badly assaulted and had to appear in court. The woman died the following day.
Ben's claim to fame was that he resided on the point on the Freemans Reach side of the river. He lived in a small slab house and cultivated a garden with a number of fruit trees.
There were often reports of large hauls in the vicinity and Ben fished in the Hawkesbury River at the confluence of Rickabys Creek, a popular fishing spot amongst locals. He sometimes sold his catch in Richmond to supplement his income.
Benjamin Burgoyne, died 10 March 1855 at Windsor aged 74 years. He was buried the following day in Windsor's St Matthew's Anglican Cemetery. In the burial register, he was recorded as a labourer. The Rev Henry T Stiles officiated at his service.
Since newspapers were established in NSW over 200 years ago, drownings in the Hawkesbury were regularly reported. A large proportion of these have taken place in Windsor and the majority near Ben's Point. It was one of the most frequent causes of accidental death in the Hawkesbury's past. In 1889, it was recommended that swimming be prohibited in this area due to the high number of fatalities, however the ban did not eventuate.
For many years, the old fruit-trees could still be seen on the Point, however in the 1890s the riverbanks eroded and "the whole appearance of the place changed" and was unrecognisable. For many years Ben's Point remained a popular spot for fishing and boating and also a well-known picnicking and swimming site. These days, not many inhabitants, are aware of the name of this locality.
