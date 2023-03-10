Hawkesbury Gazette
Hawkesbury History: Ben's Point, Windsor

By Michelle Nichols, Hawkesbury Family History Group
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 3:17pm
Ben's Point at Windsor. Courtesy of Hawkesbury Library Service.

Where the Hawkesbury River meanders from Richmond to Windsor is a locality that was once known as Ben's Point. The river's edge of the peninsula of land between Argyle and Windsor Reaches has been popular for swimming and other water sports for many, many years.

