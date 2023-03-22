Bringing local representation to the upper house

Shane Djuric will be a candidate for the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party (SFF), running for a seat in the NSW Legislative Council (upper house).
A life long local, born in Windsor 51 years ago, Mr Djuric is passionate about the Hawkesbury and its community.
Mr Djuric does not see himself as a politician, but as a community member that has had enough of the lack of representation from elected members, who he sees as out of touch with the average person, and their needs and struggles.
He joined the SFF for that reason, believing they are grassroots, genuine people who formed a party to better represent the people of NSW.
Mr Djuric is a third generation honey producer, on a small holding at Pitt Town. An interest he now enjoys with his daughter, Brooke.
He joined the SFF in 2018 and ran in the state election the following year. He said it was a great way to introduce the SFF to the people of the Hawkesbury and saw the end result as extremely good for a first run.
In 2021 Mr Djuric was elected to Hawkesbury Council, and has been honoured to serve the community, particularly during some trying times, such as the repeated flooding of late.
He enjoys delivering for the Hawkesbury at a council level, and wants to take his passion to help deliver for the people of NSW.
He is running in the upper house as he believes that it's the best way to protect the views and the rights of the people.
He believes a local upper house member would be very valuable for the people of the Hawkesbury, considering that he is across some very major issues that will be thrust on to the people of the Hawkesbury in the near future.
These issues include: the raising of Warragamba Dam wall; looking at Flood mitigation; the North Richmond Bridge; the revisiting of the Bells Line of Road corridor as a result of the new bridge; the threat of a 70 per cent increase or population explosion West of the river; the M9 and the deliverance of the Pitt Town Bypass.
Mr Djuric believes a local upper house member is the best way to ensure that the State Government delivers, and delivers in a manner that reflects on the community's needs.
He is number two on the SFF ticket, in an electable position and says with the support of the Hawkesbury, he will fight to protect the needs of the community, regardless of who is elected to the lower house seat.
