Eight candidates stand for Hawkesbury in March 25 state election

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 9 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 9:30am
The Hawkesbury electorate ballot paper draw for the 2023 NSW Election. Picture by Finn Coleman.

There are eight candidates standing for the seat of Hawkesbury in the 2023 NSW Election on Saturday, March 25.

