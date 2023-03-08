Eight candidates stand for Hawkesbury in March 25 state election

There are eight candidates standing for the seat of Hawkesbury in the 2023 NSW Election on Saturday, March 25.
In the ballot paper draw, held earlier today (Thursday, March 9) by the NSW Electoral Commission, One Nation's Susane Popovski drew the number one position.
She was followed by Angela Maguire (Independent), Eddie Dogramaci (The Small Business Party), Amanda Kotlash (Labor), Danielle Wheeler (The Greens), Elissa Carrey (Sustainable Australia Party).
Sitting Hawkesbury MP, Liberal's Robyn Preston, was drawn seventh, followed by Independent Tony Pettitt, who was drawn in the eighth and final position.
At the last state election (March 23, 2019) the official two-party-preferred result was 67.48 per cent to the Liberal member, Ms Preston, and 32.52 per cent to Labor's candidate, Peter Reynolds.
The Liberal Party has held the seat of Hawkesbury for 73 years (since 1950). It is considered a very safe seat for the Liberal Party.
The early voting period for the election opens on Saturday, March 18 and will close on Friday, March 24.
There will be two pre-poll locations in the Hawkesbury - Richmond School of Arts (26 West Market Street, Richmond) and Deerubbin Centre (300 George Street, Windsor).
Both locations will be open 8.30am-5.30pm Monday to Wednesday; 8.30am-8pm Thursday; 8.30am-6pm Friday; and 9am-6pm Saturday.
Ballot paper draws were also held today in the surrounding electorates of Riverstone, Londonderry, Castle Hill, Kellyville, Hornsby and Blue Mountains. The order of candidates on each of those ballots are:
Riverstone:
Londonderry:
Castle Hill:
Kellyville:
Hornsby:
Blue Mountains:
To find your electorate your state electoral district visit tinyurl.com/yp286pmd.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
