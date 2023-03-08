Comedy for a Cause: raising funds for local organisations

Richmond Lions Club has launched a community project to raise desperately needed funds for two local organisations that provide essential community services - The Women's Cottage Richmond and RuffTRACK.
The Women's Cottage is a community-based support and resource centre, run by women, for women and their children who live, work or study in the Hawkesbury.
They are currently undergoing extensions to their facilities, and the Lions aim to fund the fit-out of the new laundry and bathroom areas.
RuffTRACK is a charity that engages with vulnerable young people, aged between 12 and 17-years-old, who have disengaged from school and the community, to keep them alive, out of prison and skilled up for a secure future.
The organisation need a place to call home, a "Forever Farm", which will allow them to expand their programs for vulnerable young people and provide support, education and accommodation in a safe environment.
To raise funds for these groups, the Lions Club are hosing 'Comedy for a Cause' at the Richmond Club on Saturday, March 18, from 7pm.
The night (for over 15's only) will feature some outstanding entertainment, including comedians Tommy Dean, Andrew Barnett, Bruce Griffiths and Mat Wakefield.
The Lions Club will also be holding a raffle/auction during the event, with prizes donated by the community, including an overnight stay for two at Taronga Western Plains Zoo (Dubbo), a pamper package at Billabong Retreat, a laptop computer, CCTV system and kids robot built by One Giant Leap.
Richmond Lions Club president, Scott Hinks, said they were looking forward to being able to have a really good night and to raise the money that's required for The Women's Cottage Richmond and RuffTRACK.
"The community is very good with how they've got behind us," he said. "If we can get the community support to come to the event, to support their local community, it's a good night out."
"With the Lions, every dollar that comes in, goes straight back out to the community. Every single dollar that we raise, goes back to the project that we're raising money for. And I think that's a big thing.
Mr Hinks added that just one night isn't enough in helping these organisations.
"It's an ongoing commitment that we've got with these groups," he said. "They're always going to need something, replacement of goods or the next project that we can help them with. It's always an ongoing event."
Tickets to 'Comedy for a Cause' are $35 for adult general admission and $30 for student concession. Tickets are not allocated - it is "first in best dressed".
To buy tickets or for more information visit comedyforacause.net/RLC.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
