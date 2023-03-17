Supporting community connections during flood recovery

Wentworth Healthcare, the provider of the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network, has awarded 45 grants, worth over $250,000, to support the wellbeing and resilience of flood affected communities.
The Community Wellbeing and Resilience Grants are funded through the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care and NSW Health.
The program allows residents of flood affected communities to choose their own way to respond to the losses, anxiety and distress they have experienced during the flood events, as well as actively participate in their recovery.
There are a total of 38 organisations and activities in, and around, the Hawkesbury that have received up to $5,000 (round one) or up to $10,000 (round two) in funding.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said a diverse range of applications were received and she was pleased with the huge variety of activities that have been funded.
"We are proud to support communities directly impacted by the floods through activities like Wallacia Progress Association's community festival, Macdonald Valley Association's free concerts with afternoon tea and music appreciation talks, and Pitt Town Progress Association's Picnic Fun Day," she said.
"A range of age groups are benefitting from this funding, from events for children involved in before and after school care, to sporting activities and music programs in residential aged care facilities."
Ms Reay said research shows the importance of people coming together, socialising and providing informal support to each other after an natural disaster.
"This is particularly relevant to communities that have been affected by multiple disasters, like many in our region," she said.
"The activities we have funded focus on social cohesion and connectedness, support mental health healing, and build on existing community resilience by encouraging post-trauma growth.
"It is also encouraging to see groups providing outreach activities to often isolated communities. These activities would just not happen in these areas without this funding."
To see the full list of organisations and activities that have been funded under the Community Wellbeing and Resilience Grants is available at tinyurl.com/y5jjaxu.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
