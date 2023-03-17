Hawkesbury Gazette
Eddie Dogramaci wants to 'make the Hawkesbury a business success'

Updated March 17 2023 - 3:16pm, first published 2:00pm
Hawkesbury City Councillor Eddie Dogramaci will be the Small Business Party candidate at the 2023 NSW Election. Picture supplied.

Hawkesbury City Councillor Eddie Dogramaci will be contesting the Hawkesbury seat as the candidate for the Small Business Party at the 2023 NSW Election.

