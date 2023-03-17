Eddie Dogramaci wants to 'make the Hawkesbury a business success'

Hawkesbury City Councillor Eddie Dogramaci will be contesting the Hawkesbury seat as the candidate for the Small Business Party at the 2023 NSW Election.
Mr Dogramaci began his working career in 1982, gaining employment for a chemical lubrication company as a commission-only salesman.
"I travelled all over New South Wales and other states, and within a year, I worked six to seven days a week and sold so much that I became an export manager," he said.
"I travelled and lived in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East, selling non-stop. I sold oil to an oil refinery in Jordan, welding rods to an Austrian welding manufacturer, and aerosols to a French aerosol manufacturer."
In 1983, Mr Dogramaci started his own company, formulating his own products and sold them directly. His employees are on commission, and said "if they sell plenty, they make plenty".
"I sleep no more than five hours, and when I wake up, that's a good day," he said.
"I have many mottos, such as 'hard work never killed anyone', 'you only get what you pay for' - which applies to our elections vote to get what you deserve! - and 'if you want the job done perfectly, leave it to professionals to do it honestly'."
In 1989, he joined forces with partners in the USA and UK to produce advanced lubricants and sophisticated alloys manufacturing. Mr Dogramaci said over the following decades he supplied and saved companies hundreds of thousands of dollars in maintenance costs.
"I have unmatched academic and hands-on experience in the repair and reclamation industry - Boral, BHP, Pepsi, Visy and many other," he said. "I have no time for negatives, paperwork, red tape, etc. I am always practical, relying on my instincts and common sense."
Mr Dogramaci arrived in Australia, from Manchester, in 2019, with his one-year-old daughter and first wife.
With no where to stay and no job prospects, they booked a room at a Glebe motel, which became their home for 13 months.
"Within two weeks, I secured two jobs as a chemist in a laboratory at Colgate - Villawood," he said.
"I worked the morning shift, taking the bus from Glebe to Central at 7am and finishing at 3pm. Then, I would catch a train from Cabramatta to Alcan, where I worked from 4pm until 11pm. Finally, I would return to the motel at 12:10 am."
Mr Dogramaci said he has never smoked or drunk alcohol, and until four years ago, was still playing soccer.
"I spent six months in jail because I refused to become a witness to something I did not witness," he said. "I could not send an innocent man to jail, so I refused co-operation and ended up at Long Bay.
"I recommend everyone spend a week or two there. I was never convicted."
Mr Dogramaci has four daughters and two sons. His daughters are a dentist, doctors/political scientists, and work in the IT industry. His sons are soccer enthusiasts.
"Thanks to Australia for giving me the opportunity, I will make the Hawkesbury a business success," he said.
