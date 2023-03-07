With the 2023 NSW Election now just 18 days away, the Pitt Town Progress Association will be hosting a forum for the Hawkesbury electorate candidates tomorrow evening (Wednesday, March 8).
They will be hosting it at the The Pitt Town & District Sports Club at 7.30pm on Wednesday.
There will be seven candidates attending, six candidates for the Hawkesbury MP in the Legislative Assembly (lower house) and one candidate for the Legislative Council (upper house).
The six Hawkesbury MP candidates attending are:
The one Legislative Council candidate attending is Shane Djuric - Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party
It is planned that each candidate will be allocated five to eight minutes to explain key elements of their platform and what they hope to do for the Hawkesbury should they be elected.
This will be followed by a 30 minute Q&A session, where attendees will have the chance to have their questions answered.
It is planned that the Candidates Forum will conclude at around 9pm.
All Hawkesbury residents are invited to attend this event so they are aware of what each candidate hopes to achieve for the Hawkesbury Region, should they be elected as the Hawkesbury's state representative.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.