Hawkesbury Gazette

PTPA to host Hawkesbury Candidates Forum

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 7 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 4:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the 2023 NSW Election now just 18 days away, the Pitt Town Progress Association will be hosting a forum for the Hawkesbury electorate candidates tomorrow evening (Wednesday, March 8).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.