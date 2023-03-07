Northholm Grammar challenges young minds to help create brighter futures Advertising Feature

At Northholm Grammar they believe that character and resilience are crucial to a young person's success. Picture supplied

Northholm Grammar is excited to be celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Students have returned for the new year with great energy and enthusiasm and the teachers are committed to establishing a pathway to excellence for their students.

Parents are supportive in fostering a learning environment that challenges and supports their children.

Principal Christopher Bradbury said the school's Challenging Minds, Creating Futures' Strategic Plan clearly articulates the importance of a holistic education "to 'energise the school's holistic approach to the education of our students through the refinement of the co-curricular program, the significance of the house system and the development of our approach to character education and student wellbeing".

"Our strategic direction in the endeavour is further articulated through four specific objectives," Mr Bradbury said.

"At Northholm Grammar we believe that character and resilience are as crucial to young people's future success as academic qualifications, hence our commitment to an educational philosophy based on 'academic intentionality with pastoral attentiveness'.

"Underlined within the approach is the significance of pupils learning about the importance of positive personal attributes - such as self-respect and self-worth, honesty, courage, kindness, generosity, trustworthiness and a sense of justice.

"We aim at building on the great work already being done by many schools to ensure young people build strong and positive relationships and embrace the character and resilience needed to deal with life's challenges."

Mr Bradbury said the "Northholm Journey" consists of the following growth stages: knowing your purpose in life; growing to reach your maximum potential; and sowing seeds that benefit others. "You can see by this definition that student success is a journey rather than a destination," he said. "No matter how long you live or what you decide to do in life, you will never exhaust your capacity to grow toward your potential.

"Another benefit of focusing on the journey of becoming our best instead of on arriving at a destination or achieving a goal is that you have the potential to become the best version of yourself.

"The very moment that you make the shift to finding your purpose, growing to your potential, and helping others, success is something you are right now, not something you vaguely hope one day to be."

Mr Bradbury said education is fundamentally about making sure the next generation have everything they need to realise their potential.