St Andrews Uniting Church Richmond are holding a community fundraising luncheon for the people of Eugowra, who are still recovering from devastating floods at the end of 2022.
The lunch will include guest speaker Janet Moxey, a former Richmond resident, who employs a lot of flood-affected people in Eugowra.
Ms Moxey's family has a long history in the Hawkesbury.
Her family owns Moxey Farms, which was originally located in the Hawkesbury. Her father, Alf Moxey, was a local councillor for many years.
Ms Moxey herself was born and bred in Richmond, having attended church at St Andrews and married a Sunday School colleague.
Her brother is a prominent solicitor in town.
Ms Moxey and her husband now have a dairy farm in Eugowra where they employ about 560 local people, including a large number of people who were severely impacted by the floods.
After planning the event, members of St Andrews Uniting Church discovered that the person responsible for the administration of aid to Eugowra - the GIVIT organisation - was Ms Moxey.
When she learned the church were holding this function, Ms Moxey offered to come and address the Luncheon.
The Lunch will be held on Thursday, March 9, at 12pm (arrival at 11.30am), at St Andrews Uniting Church, 25 West Market Street, Richmond.
The lunch is $15.00 per person. Call Kerryn on 0478 669 707 to RSVP.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.