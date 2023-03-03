Hawkesbury Gazette

Fundraising luncheon for the people of Eugowra

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 3 2023 - 1:53pm, first published 1:39pm
St Andrews Uniting Church Richmond are holding a community fundraising luncheon for the people of Eugowra, who are still recovering from devastating floods at the end of 2022.

