Taking on cancer: artworks for a great cause

Upon deciding to clear out some her back stock of artworks, local artist Julie Simmons has discounted over 100 of her pieces to sell, with half of the profits going towards the Breast Cancer Trials organisation.
Based out of Castlereagh, Ms Simmons has been creating artworks for most of her life and career.
The 71-year-old previously worked as a commercial artist and a potter, before returning to painting, which she has been doing full-time for the past 20 years
She holds a personal interest in supporting the Breast Cancer Trials in Newcastle, having lost her daughter, Tara, to breast cancer four-years-ago.
"I just thought it's something I could do. It doesn't cost me anything and hopefully I can raise [the organisation] some funds," Ms Simmons told the Gazette.
Breast Cancer Trials is one of the world's leading breast cancer research organisations. It is dedicated to finding new and better treatments, and prevention strategies for people affected by the disease.
Ms Simmons has already raised nearly $4000 and wants to raise $20,000 for the organisation, hoping people get behind the cause that she holds close to her heart.
"Not only are they getting a painting, but they're supporting a really important cause," she said.
"This cause is to develop trials that may - cure is not a word we use with cancer - that may help especially young women, because there's a lot of young women out there getting breast cancer, which is terrible."
Ms Simmons paints landscape artworks using all different mediums, including watercolours, oils, acrylics, and more.
She paints a lot of the local region, around the Hawkesbury-Nepean Valley and Blue Mountains, along with landscapes of different parts of NSW and Australia.
Some of her artworks are currently on display at Purple Noon Art Gallery in Freemans Reach, a part of the gallery's current exhibition 'Celebrating Contemporary Australian Landscape'.
She has others on display at Gallery ONE88 Fine Arts in Katoomba, WOTSO in North Strathfield and Manyung Gallery in Melbourne.
Ms Simmons said she was pleased and delighted that people have gotten on board with the cause.
"It's not just me. It's all the people who follow me and have bought the work," she said.
"They're the ones that are coughing up the money. I'm just selling the paintings. Selling something I like to do."
Ms Simmons' fundraiser for Breast Cancer Trials will be running until June 30. To view the full catalogue of artworks available for sale, visit tinyurl.com/3kdkjru5 or Ms Simmons' Facebook page, Julie Simmons Fine Art.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.