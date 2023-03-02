Hawkesbury Gazette

Taking on cancer: artworks for a great cause

Updated March 2 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:48pm
Upon deciding to clear out some her back stock of artworks, local artist Julie Simmons has discounted over 100 of her pieces to sell, with half of the profits going towards the Breast Cancer Trials organisation.

