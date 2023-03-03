The Hawkesbury River estuary receive $432,000 in support

The Hawkesbury River estuary will be receiving a $432,000 investment, with the NSW Government partnering with six local councils - including Hawkesbury - to finalise a Coastal Management Program (CMP) for the entire estuary.
The development will be carried out by Hornsby Shire Council, in collaboration with partner council's - Hawkesbury, Central Coast, The Hills, Ku-ring-gai and Northern Beaches.
There are five stages in the development of a CMP. They are, identify the scope of the CMP; determine risks, vulnerabilities and opportunities; identify and evaluate options; prepare, exhibit, finalise, certify and adopt the CMP; and implement, monitor, evaluate and report.
Currently at stage two, the funding will provide the necessary resources to carry the Hawkesbury River estuary CMP from its current stage all the way through to adoption.
Hawkesbury MP, Robyn Preston, said state and local governments partnering to develop long term solutions was a priority of the NSW Government.
"It's fantastic to see the Liberal and Nationals Government partnering with so many councils in the Hawkesbury estuary area to make a real difference to water quality and improve the catchment for the future, she said.
Local Government Minister, Wendy Tuckerman, said it is a fantastic example of collaboration between councils to help set the long-term strategy for the coordinated management of the Hawkesbury River estuary.
"Which is unique given the foreshore areas contain significant forest with little to no foreshore development," she said.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
