Hawkesbury Gazette

The Hawkesbury River estuary receive $432,000 in support

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
March 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hawkesbury River estuary will be receiving a $432,000 investment, with the NSW Government partnering with six local councils - including Hawkesbury - to finalise a Coastal Management Program (CMP) for the entire estuary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.