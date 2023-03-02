Hawkesbury Gazette

Labor pledges $117,000 for Women's Cottage extension

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated March 2 2023 - 1:18pm, first published 1:05pm
The Hawkesbury's Women's Cottage will receive $117,000 for fitting out its new self-funded extension, if Labor are successful at the upcoming 2023 NSW Election.

