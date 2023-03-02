Labor pledges $117,000 for Women's Cottage extension

The Hawkesbury's Women's Cottage will receive $117,000 for fitting out its new self-funded extension, if Labor are successful at the upcoming 2023 NSW Election.
The hardships of recent years - fires, floods and COVID-19 - have had severe impacts on the community and have taken a toll on many families in many ways, including emotional distress, isolation, mental health issues, loss of homes and income, financial problems and increased stress and anxiety.
These impacts have led to an increase in domestic and family violence, and other safety concerns.
For some women, this has meant experiencing violence or abuse for the very first time, and for others, it has resulted in an increase in the frequency or severity of an already violent and abusive situation.
The Women's Cottage is one of the most important facilities the Hawkesbury has for its women and children, as the area does not have a Women's Health Centre.
The extension to the cottage would create new spaces and free up funds to be used on providing more services.
Labor Hawkesbury candidate, Amanda Kotlash, said her party was committed to taking action on domestic and family violence.
"I am very proud to announce this relatively small, but practical, commitment that will have a genuine positive impact on the lives of many women and their children in the Hawkesbury," she said.
The Women's Cottage Manager, Maria Losurdo, said being able to set up the new space would make a big difference to their service.
"It will allow us to see more vulnerable women and provide more services."
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
