We're back for another road test of exotic craft beers you may find at your local and some that may just become your new go-to.
I loved this New Zealand style pilsner, that uses Kiwi hops. It was bold and refreshing, with a clean malt and very crisp. It is crushable, light and goes down a treat.
A slight citrusy aroma is followed by a little sweetness that goes great with the floral hops and a light bitterness at the finish.
It is crisp as hell, with some grassy/earthy/tropical notes that hit your tastebuds.
There is plenty going on in this drink, but its well balanced with nothing clashing or being wasted, making it a great brew.
It is one of the better pilsners I've had and I'll be returning for more, especially on a hot day.
This is one of Stone & Wood's core range beers, which is also available as a mid strength (3.5%ABV) called Green Coast Crisp.
The lager is nice, but quite restrained, stopping it from being great.
It is crisp, refreshing and light, which is good, but it feels like it wants to give more and it just isn't.
A light floral aroma comes through from the hops, while the malts give off a very restrained sweetness. It has a little bitterness, but overall not much.
Though nice, this is just not my sort of drink. I know it is popular among many people and can see why, but it's just too restrained in its flavour and missing that bit extra that I want in a beer.
This is the part where I usually go on about what the beer is giving on the nose and the complexity of the flavour, but in this case its far more simple.
Instead I'll say it smells like a Heineken, tastes like a Corona and it works.
It's really just a beer. A nice drink, that is not amazing or special, but just a straightforward beer and I'm not upset by that.
Would I enjoy having a few on a hot day? Yes. It's refreshing and tasty.
Would I be running to find more? Probably not, but that's not a bad thing.
I enjoyed Jim's Lawn Lager, it's nice and simply a good beer.
A collaboration between the American breweries Jester King and Yazoo, this Hazy IPA is pretty nice with big hoppy pineapple and tropical aromas. It is extremely cloudy, with a thick and creamy texture.
Its nose is sharper than the flavour, which is a bit disappointing, but there is still loads going on in the brew.
The drink is fruity and tropical, with a low bitterness and a biscuity malt. Its a bit herbal, with some citrusy orange notes. There are hints of mango and passionfruit, very nectar like.
Its quite dry, which was unexpected and the brewers definitely leaned into the tropical yeasts it used. Not as juicy and slightly thin for my liking.
Overall, it's nice, but definitely missed the mark in a few ways, that could've made this an amazing brew.
This brew from Range was gorgeous and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Piney and earthy on the nose from the get go.
That aroma followed through, with big west coast flavours from the citra hops. It was resinous and had a hint of fruity sweetness.
All of that was followed by a strong lingering bitterness, paired with an earthiness that hangs around on your tongue. It had tons of layers that just hit you one-by-one, giving you a real adventure of flavours.
I really enjoyed this drink. It isn't sessionable and you'd find yourself wanting to move on after a few, but I know that I'll be looking forward to the next time I have a drop of this.
Rating System:
Ratings are determined by: taste, aroma, texture, appearance, and overall enjoyment.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
