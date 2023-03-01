Hawkesbury Gazette

Look out ladies: The hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back in the Hawkesbury

By Finn Coleman
Updated March 1 2023 - 5:21pm, first published 4:25pm
Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce, bringing a brand-new killer show to Pitt Town Sports Club on Friday, March 3 and The Church Bar, Windsor on Thursday, March 9.

