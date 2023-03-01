Look out ladies, the hunks from Sydney Hotshots are back to sizzle and seduce, bringing a brand-new killer show to Pitt Town Sports Club on Friday, March 3 and The Church Bar, Windsor on Thursday, March 9.
The 2-hour production is a visual feast, choreographed and developed by Australia's leading professionals, with a hand-picked selection of dreamy guys that will have the ladies up from their chairs and screaming for more.
A totally interactive production, The Secret Fantasies Tour is the perfect night out with the girls, with high energy production and boasting the perfect mix of killer dance routines, eye-catching costumes, acrobatics, and jaw dropping athletic male physiques.
Selected from 100's of men nationwide and put though an intensive "Hotshots Bootcamp", the smorgasbord of sexy guys come from various backgrounds - Tradies, Cops, Farmers and even Fireman - to tour Australia and entertain the ladies.
Hosted by seasoned professional Paul Reynolds (original cast member of Manpower Australia and Las Vegas headliner), who brings his showmanship and cheeky banter, making for an extra entertaining evening.
With numerous television appearances, along with countless radio interviews and newspaper articles/interviews under their belts, the hotshots are must see entertainment.
The Sydney Hotshots - The Secret Fantasies Tour will only be in the Hawkesbury for two nights, and with tickets selling so don't miss out!
The first show will be at Pitt Town & District Sports Club on Friday, March 3, from 7.30-9.30pm - tickets are available at: bit.ly/3ECmaCR.
The second performance will be at The Church Bar Windsor on Thursday, March 9 from 7-9pm - tickets are available at: bit.ly/3H1dxSn.
GIVEAWAY: Sydney Hotshots are giving away two General Admission Double Passes to each show. For a chance to win head over to the Hawkesbury Gazette Facebook page and enter in the competition. To enter, like and share the Sydney Hotshots post (tagging you bestie), then message the Hawkesbury Gazette page with what show you'd like to attend (Pitt Town & District Sports Club or The Church Bar).
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
