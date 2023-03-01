'A thriving and diverse regional corridor': the vision for BLORBC

An inaugural networking luncheon for Bell's Line of Road Business Council Inc (BLORBC) was held last month, allowing local business people to share concerns about common problems and opportunities for mutual benefits.
Hosted by the The Archibald Hotel Kurrajong Heights on Tuesday, February 21, over 50 people representing 40 businesses located along, or nearby, Bell's Line of Road attended the event, ahead of the council's official launch at the end of March.
BLORBC was formed in 2022 and aims to improve existing networks and channels of cooperation between small and micro local businesses, and all tiers of government.
The council provides information, advice and support on matters of concern to its membership, and lobbies governments with suggestions for improvements to policies and procedures that will help businesses survive in the current difficult economic time.
BLORBC member, Fiona Germaine, said the council wants to build relationships between businesses, the community and governments.
"So we can achieve our vision of a road that is a thriving and diverse regional corridor to live, work and enjoy for residents, travellers and visitors alike," she said.
The council has already been working with local businesses and lobbying the NSW Government to bring about results for its members.
With the assistance of Hawkesbury MP Robyn Preston, BLORBC made representations to the Planning Minister, Anthony Roberts, regarding regulation of Agritourism and Farm Gate visitation.
"We visited the minister in NSW Parliament and then he came to Bilpin," said BLORBC President, Marg Tadrosse. "We successfully negotiated for changes to the legislation to improve operating conditions for farmers."
The have also established an interactive bellslineroad.com.au Tourism Directory, launching it at last month's luncheon.
Though in it's early phases of development, it will serve as a promotional outlet for many businesses in the region.
"The website is a one-stop-shop for people travelling Bells Line of Road showcasing the regions' places to stay and things to do," said BLORBC Member Lionel Buckett.
"The website currently showcases over 100 listings along Bells Line of Road."
Ms Preston said she welcomes the effort of the BLORBC to provide feedback to community leaders on what needs to be addressed on Bells Line Of Road.
"Both Susan Templeman MP and I want to be kept abreast of the roads local issues and suggested solutions so that we can raise them with Transport for NSW and deal with practical solutions," she said.
"I'm sure Mayor McMahon and Hawkesbury City Council could contribute to."
BLORBC membership is open to corporates, small business, micro businesses, employees and students and is free-of-charge until July 1, 2023.
The official launch will be held later this month. For more information about BLORBC visit tinyurl.com/2fcw94sj.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
