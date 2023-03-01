Boosting road safety awareness with Little Blue Dinosaur

A pilot program to boost community awareness about child pedestrian safety is being designed and implemented at multiple Local Government Areas (LGA) across the country.
The Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation received Federal Government grant funding to co-design and implement the pilot project, specifically focused on road safety initiatives to reduce child road trauma.
Hawkesbury City Council is one of seven LGAs in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria working with the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation on the program.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Councillor Sarah McMahon, welcomed council's involvement in the project.
"Increasing road safety awareness amongst our children and their carers is an important job to do, and I hope that this project will put pedestrian road safety at the top of all our minds," she said.
"Ten childcare centres and before and after school care centres from each of the Local Government Areas, including the Hawkesbury, are participating in the pilot project.
"Council will also be assisting by installing metal 'Hold My Hand' signs which have been created by the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation to go outside of each participating facility.
The participating facilities are Kurrajong Out of School Hours care at Kurrajong Community Centre, Elizabeth Street Preschool in North Richmond, Hobartville Long Day Preschool, Richmond Preschool, Glossodia Community Centre Out of School Hours care, Wilberforce Early Learning Centre, Wilberforce Preschool, McGraths Hill Children's Centre Inc., South Windsor Family Centre and Greenhills Child Care Centre, South Windsor.
The Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation whose mission is to protect child pedestrians from the ever-present danger of roadways and moving motor vehicles, community education, and road safety collaborations with government stakeholder partnerships.
The foundation was established in 2014 following the death of Michelle McLaughlin's four-year-old son, Tom, due to a pedestrian-motor vehicle crash whilst on a family holiday.
"It is especially important for young children to hold their carer's hand when around busy roads. My family knows first-hand the heartbreaking reality of losing a child to road trauma," said Ms McLaughlin.
"Over the past nine years, the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation has partnered with 63 LGAs in four Australian states with its signage and media campaigns.
"This pilot program is so very important, and we thank Hawkesbury City Council for being so proactive."
The Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation has partnered with University of NSW to analyse the causes of child road trauma, to identify better approaches for preventing child road trauma and death, and to undertake pilot studies to evaluate intervention methods.
Based on the results of UNSW's research, The Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation developed a new community awareness campaign aimed at parents and caregivers of young children.
The study will involve a pre-survey of attitudes about child pedestrian road safety; a community awareness/educational campaign - with educational resource materials supplied to the preschools and after school care facilities; and a post-survey of attitudes to child pedestrian road safety to gauge the impact of the project.
At the end of the project, the awareness and education materials will remain at the participating centres. A summary of the results of the project will be available later in the year.
For more information about the Little Blue Dinosaur Foundation visit www.littlebluedinosaur.org.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
