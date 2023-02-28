Boundary Road to receive fix up through council partnership

Significant road rehabilitation works will soon commence on Boundary Road, with local council's teaming up to increase repairs on the popular rural road.
Hawkesbury City and Hills Shire Councils will work together on the project, as Boundary Road borders both Hawkesbury and The Hills Shire Local Government Areas (LGAs), in the suburbs of Box Hill, Gables, Vineyard and Maraylya.
Following the consistent rain caused by a third consecutive La Nina, the road has been in serious need of rehabilitation works.
The Hills has committed $625,000 towards the project, with $494,721 of the funding being made possible through the Australian Government's Roads to Recovery Program, which supports the construction and maintenance of local road infrastructure assets.
Meanwhile, Hawkesbury will contribute $295,000 towards these works following project completion.
The project stretches across nine kilometres of road and will be carried out by The Hills Shire Council.
Hawkesbury Mayor, Sarah McMahon said Boundary Road plays a crucial role in the growth areas around Vineyard, Oakville and Box Hill.
"Thousands of Hawkesbury and Hills residents use it every day and as more homes are built in that area, that number will only grow," she said.
"It is essential that as suburbs grow, infrastructure grows with them and is maintained to a high standard.
"This agreement is a win for current and future residents, and a win-win for both councils, who will continue to work together to ensure Boundary Road evolves and serves Hawkesbury and Hills residents for many years to come."
Hills Shire mayor, Dr Peter Gangemi said the project is a great example of two councils working together to deliver better outcomes for the community.
"It's great to see more works coming to further improve this important rural thoroughfare that joins our shires," he said.
"I am looking forward to key sections of Boundary Road being addressed, and I know our local residents are looking forward to this project as well.
"I want to thank the Australian Government and Hawkesbury City Council for their commitment and support in ensuring that our local roads remain safe for all vehicles and pedestrians.
Mayor Gangemi also thanked residents for their patience and understanding and encouraged them to drive to the conditions.
"We will soon have roads crews onsite, and while this will mean there will be changes to the current traffic conditions, the end product will be a safer and more useable Boundary Road," he said.
"During the works, I encourage residents to slow down, abide to the signs and follow directions."
The first phase of road work will commence in mid-March and work will continue until June 2023, weather permitting.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
