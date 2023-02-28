Hawkesbury Gazette

Boundary Road to receive fix up through council partnership

Finn Coleman
Finn Coleman
Updated February 28 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:41pm
Significant road rehabilitation works will soon commence on Boundary Road, with local council's teaming up to increase repairs on the popular rural road.

