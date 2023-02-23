Major Hawkesbury events deliver economic boosts to town centres

Hawkesbury City Council's calendar annual major events do more than bring the community together, they also deliver economic benefits to local businesses.
Events like the new Savour the Flavour Hawkesbury (a celebration of local food and beverages) in October attracted nearly 5,000 visitors to Richmond and Light Up Windsor street festival (with Christmas markets and entertainment) in December attracted over 12,000 last year.
Economic data from, Spendmapp developed by Geografia, measured digital transactions (credit and debit, but not cash spending) across geographical areas, to accurately show the benefits of these events.
Savour the Flavour was held on Saturday, October 15 from 4pm-8pm. Across that day, there was $1.462 million spent by locals and visitors in Richmond.
This compares to $1.211 million spent the previous Saturday (October 8) and $1.274 million spent the following Saturday (October 22).
For dining and entertainment, $320,500 was spent in Richmond across the entire day of Savour the Flavour, compared to $182,200 the previous Saturday, and $225,700 the Saturday after.
Light Up Windsor was held on Saturday, December 3 from 5pm-9pm. Across that day, there was $1.101 million spent by locals and visitors in Windsor.
This compares to $953,593 spent the previous Saturday (November 26) and $1.073 million spent the following Saturday (December 10).
For dining and entertainment, $272,000 was spent in Windsor across the entire day, compared to $200,000 the previous Saturday, and $201,200 the week after.
Hawkesbury City Mayor Sarah McMahon said the economic boost for local businesses was always welcome, but especially crucial as the local economy recovers from COVID-19 lockdowns and endures the new challenge of rising interest rates.
"Local business is the lifeblood of the Hawkesbury economy. Our events are designed to provide residents the opportunity to celebrate, an economic stimulus for local businesses, and to showcase the Hawkesbury to visitors," she said.
"Seeing the crowds in Richmond and Windsor last year was very exciting and there was standing room only at many of the nearby cafes, restaurants and retailers. These events get bigger every year as word spreads about how great they are.
"We look forward every year to holding these very special events and we can't wait to hold them again in 2023."
