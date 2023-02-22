Burlesque and cabaret to hit the stage at The Regent Richmond

Ana Seethe is excited to mix local nostalgia with her love of the performing arts when she debuts her fun, new and unique night of burlesque and cabaret, to The Regent Richmond.
Having grown up in the Hawkesbury, Ms Seethe has been visiting The Regent since she was a very young child.
The local burlesque performer, producer and instructor has been working alongside art deco movie house to bring a new night of entertainment, Rendevu At The Regent, to The Hawkesbury on Wednesday, March 1.
Working in an Architecture firm by day, Ms Seethe's show will mix her passion of historic buildings and performing arts, with the nostalgia locals know.
Rendevu At The Regent has been curated alongside and specifically for The Regent Richmond. A joint effort, with the hopes of providing entertainment to the Hawkesbury.
All of the performers in the show have years of experience performing, and Ms Seethe and The Regent want to encourage other local and touring performers to be part of future quarterly shows.
Ms Seethe has named the show with her Hungarian heritage in mind, also with a little nod to the cabaret scene of Europe, with a fitting performance by Inga Salomé - a burlesque performer from Berlin, Germany - booked for the debut show.
Also joining the lineup is Melbourne's Tash York - a multi award winning cabaret performer, with best cabaret nominations at every single fringe festival throughout Australia.
Tash is well known across the burlesque scene, with an incredible voice, her own brand of comedy-cabaret, and always a cheeky wine in hand.
The headline burlesque performer is Sydney's own Delilah Dollbaby. Often found behind the scenes stage managing many shows, The Regent Richmond is made for the wonderful powerhouse of a performer. A match made in heaven.
Ms Seethe has also booked Sydney producer and performer, Emcee Mac Galleon - who gave Ms Seethe space on his stage to debut and work on her craft.
Galleon will walk attendees through the Rendevu At The Regent experience, and if lucky they may have the chance to watch the bearded man perform too.
Blue Mountains performer, producer and head of Stone Cold Fox Burlesque Dance Studio, Porcelain, will be dusting off her beloved tap shoes to dance/tap a cabaret style performance.
The line up will be rounded off with a beautiful and amazing light and hoop performance of local hoop artist, TalzTwirlz, and also the exquisite costuming and dancing of Blue Mountains burlesque performer Salvador Darling.
Ms Seethe is looking forward to performing her fan dance routine to Alicia Keys' If I Ain't Got You.
Tickets are $40 - plus booking fee ($1.50). Doors open at 7pm, with the show starting at 7.30pm. It will run for 90 minutes which includes intermission and is strictly 18 years and up admission.
Tickets can be purchased at - tinyurl.com/mvzfmjnj.
