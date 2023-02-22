Hidden rare historic antiques from Windsor's Fairfield House found in bunker

Historically significant antiques from Windsor's Fairfield House - an imposing early Victorian era mansion, originally built for the celebrated Blue Mountains explorer William Cox - have come to auction.
They will go under the hammer over three auctions, this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, February 25-27.
Hosting an international cricket match in 1882, Fairfield House has been the flagship historical property of Windsor for 189 years and has borne witness to the innumerable events.
"This auction showcases some of the rarest historical antiques that have come to auction attracting a great deal of attention both from bidders and museums across Australia," said Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer for Lloyds Auctions.
All items in the auction are unreserved and include a hand-carved yellow jade sculpture, Alvis Saracen FV603 APC armoured vehicle, Napoleonic era brass field cannon, and many other artefacts.
The large hand-carved Chinese yellow jade sculpture stands 23cm tall and 14cm wide. It is Dated to Circa. Warring States Period (476BC - 221BC) To Han Dynasty (202BC - 9AD).
In Chinese Culture, yellow jade is known as the wisdom stone, and for its ability to attract good fortune.
Also, up for auction is a Japanese Samurai Katana Yasunobu Nagasa, owned by a Lieutenant Colonel in Japan (1972).
This Japanese Samurai was gifted by the prince of Japan, now the current emperor, Naruhito and was also gifted to the 1972 karate champion in honour of being the first European man to defeat the Japanese/Chinese in the martial art of karate.
Another stand out piece is a white jade Qing Dynasty hand-carved dragon, expertly carved from a single pebble of semi-translucent white, with purple hue jade, dated to 1636-1911, as well as a rare pair of Qing Dynasty natural Burmese red jade 'Foo Dogs', weighing approximately 37kg each.
"This is an auction not to be missed, we're not sure we will see such historic items such as these come through auction again," said Mr. Hames.
These rare and historic pieces of history will go under the hammer this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, February 25-27 from 7pm.
To view the entire auction catalogue visit here.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
