Hidden rare historic antiques from Windsor's Fairfield House found in bunker

By Finn Coleman
Updated February 22 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:13pm
Historically significant antiques from Windsor's Fairfield House - an imposing early Victorian era mansion, originally built for the celebrated Blue Mountains explorer William Cox - have come to auction.

