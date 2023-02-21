Hawkesbury Gazette
Our Business

Back in business: Rebuilding The Elegant Life

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
Updated February 22 2023 - 9:42am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Nearly a year on from having her salon completely wiped out by floods, Aimee Paananen has finally been able to reopen The Elegant Life beauty salon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.