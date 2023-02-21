Back in business: Rebuilding The Elegant Life

Nearly a year on from having her salon completely wiped out by floods, Aimee Paananen has finally been able to reopen The Elegant Life beauty salon.
In March 2022, flooding quickly rose and inundated houses and businesses across the Hawkesbury, including Ms Paananen's salon, which was on the bottom floor of her family's home in South Windsor.
The flooding wiped out the entire salon, reaching waist height and causing the business to lose over $100,000 worth of stock, all of the furniture and causing serious damage to the building.
"[The floodwaters] had come up within hours. It started at nine o'clock in the morning, and I told my partner that there was water in the street. Next thing you know, he's come home and he's walked up the street, in waist high water," Ms Paananen told the Gazette.
"That was the second flood we went through. The first flood had come right up to the house. The stock got washed out in the shed, so we moved that back inside, but the second one was the worst."
Ms Paananen has been in business in the Hawkesbury for 10 years, having won three Local Business Awards and 13 business awards overall nationwide. The Elegant Life is a nut free beauty salon (due to her own allergies), providing beauty products and a training academy.
Though originally just local, the business moved online during COVID-19, with an online store and hundreds of students Australia wide.
The resulting damage on her South Windsor house led Ms Paananen and her family to move to a smaller house in Elara, where she was unable to fully set up her salon.
"For the last year, I've just been working from [Elara]. I didn't do as much training because I didn't have the space. So to make up for the loss of income from the training, I was working seven days a week," she said.
"I also didn't have anywhere for my employees, so it was just me. And then [Ashley and Rachael] were my students and they said to me, 'if you ever hire this year, think of me'.
"I was like, 'wait, I have all these people chucking themselves at me for work, when there's a lot of people who have the opposite'. And I thought 'Alright, let's do something about this. Let's go find a place'."
After some searching, Ms Paananen found the right shop on George Street in South Windsor.
With help from her family and friends, they were able to quickly renovate the shop - taking just two-weeks and some very late nights - and had The Elegant Life ready for its big launch day on Saturday, February 11.
The launch saw a great turn out from the community, with over 20 local businesses getting involved, donating lucky door prizes, gift cards and other prizes for 100 gift bags that were handed out, and Sopranos, who were cooking woodfire pizzas all day long.
Family, friends and future clients stopped in to check out the salon and get involved with some of the activities, including a DJ, slushy machine and all day, free brow waxes and lash tints, and hair braiding. Macquarie MP Susan Templeman also dropped by to support women in business.
Ms Paananen said it was a great day with a big turnout.
"The pizza was a big hit," she said. "At one point we had about 20 people waiting and I was just like, 'I was not expecting this'.
"One of my employees has booked this week already. She was only supposed to be part time and I told her there's going to be potential that she becomes full time before three months. So that's a bonus.
"A lot of the locals were like, 'this is kind of what we needed in the area'. It brings a bit more life to South Windsor, and that is definitely me."
The Elegant Life has some big plans for the future. Ms Paananen is hoping to educate her staff on how to be trainers, so they can do big training sessions, and they want to run makeup courses.
The team also want to help women in the Hawkesbury who have social anxiety, by hosting a day of activities, where these women can meet others who also have social anxiety.
"There's lots of plans for the future," said Ms Paananen.
