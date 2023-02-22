Faster internet speeds now available in areas across the Hawkesbury

Eligible residential homes and businesses in the Hawkesbury can now connect to faster internet speeds through the NBN Fibre Connect program.
The program is available to people in Bowen Mountain, Grose Vale, Grose Wold, Kurrajong, Kurrajong Heights, Kurrajong Hils, Kurmond, The Slopes, and North Richmond.
It delivers Fibre to the Premises upgrades to eligible customers through their preferred phone and internet provider when they order an eligible plan.
Fibre to the Premises is NBN's fastest and most reliable residential connection on the NBN network, delivering wholesale download speeds of close to 1 Gbps.
This can support things like simultaneous streaming of high-definition video, faster downloading and uploading of large files, and as the most reliable residential connection, it provides better support even when more people are online at once.
NBN Executive General Manager Customer Experience and Products, Joe Lathan, said with more connected devices than ever before, there is increasing demand for faster and reliable internet from homes and businesses.
"The demand for faster and more reliable internet is the highest we've ever see, as the way they use technology continues to evolve," he said. "This is being driven by trends such as hybrid work and study arrangements and an increase in online entertainment, such as streaming services and gaming, across multiple devices.
"The last couple of years have shown us just how critical the NBN network is. We want more people to reap the benefits of fast and reliable internet, now and into the future.
"Almost one-in-five premises on NBN's fixed line network are connected to plans based on NBN wholesale speed tiers, with peak wholesale download speeds of 100 Mbps and above. We expect this demand to keep growing."
People can access the Fibre Connect program through three steps: check their addresses eligibility at nbn.com.au/fibreupgrade; contact a participating phone and internet provider to order an eligible plan; and book an installation with their preferred phone and internet provider.
The Fibre Connect program is a part of NBN's commitment to invest in Australia's digital backbone and enable up to eight million premises across Australia to access NBN's highest residential wholesale speed tiers by the end of 2025.
Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.
