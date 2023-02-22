Hawkesbury Gazette

Faster internet speeds now available in areas across the Hawkesbury

Finn Coleman
By Finn Coleman
February 22 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eligible residential homes and businesses in the Hawkesbury can now connect to faster internet speeds through the NBN Fibre Connect program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Coleman

Finn Coleman

Journalist

Having grown-up in the Hawkesbury, I understand the importance of the Hawkesbury Gazette in highlighting stories that members of the local community care about - including events, businesses, sports and the people that make our town unique.

Local News

Get the latest Richmond news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.